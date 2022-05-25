Plain Bearing Market by Type, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Global Plain Bearing Market

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plain Bearing Market by Type, End-Use Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, Energy, Construction Machinery, Agricultural & Gardening Equipment, Oilfield Machinery, Office Products) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plain bearing market size is estimated at USD 10.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2026.

The market is propelled by the growth of various end-use industries. Increasing investments in infrastructure, new industrial projects, and the development of heavy machinery in China, India, the US, Germany, and Brazil have also boosted market growth.

Journal as type is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The journal type segment contributed the largest share to the global plain bearing market in 2020; this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for journal bearings from varied end-use industries such as automobile, aerospace, construction machinery, and energy. In addition, journal bearings have properties such as excellent strength and shock resistance. There is no rolling element in these bearings. These bearings work efficiently in heavily loaded systems, wherein sufficient clearance and lubrication is provided.

Industrial as an end use industry of plain bearings is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Industrial industry as an end-use industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization in emerging economies India and China in the Asia Pacific region. Plain bearings are used industrial industry in cleaning equipment, chlorine systems, film processing systems, fuel handling systems, oxygen systems, and chemical processing equipment.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Increasing demand for plain bearings from the rapidly growing end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction machinery, and energy in the Asia Pacific region is one of the major factors responsible for the highest share and CAGR of this region. The plain bearing market in Asia-Pacific is driven by the increased foreign investments, and low labor costs. The end-use industries of plain bearings, such as automotive, construction machinery, and energy, are growing in emerging countries such as China, India and Thailand, which play an important role in driving the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Plain Bearing Market
4.2 Plain Bearing Market, by Type
4.3 Asia-Pacific Plain Bearing Market, by End-Use Industry & Country
4.4 Plain Bearing Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Rising Demand for Plain Bearings from End-Use Industries
5.1.1.2 Cost-Effective Production of Plain Bearings in Asia-Pacific
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Growth Prospects in Emerging Economies
5.1.3.2 Development of Smart Bearing Technology
5.1.3.3 Applications in Renewable Energy Sector
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Increasing Number of Counterfeit Bearings
5.1.4.2 Supply Chain, Trade, and Economic Disruptions Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2 Porter's Five Forces
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem Market Map
5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.6 Regulatory Landscape
5.7 Case Study Analysis
5.8 Technology Trends
5.9 Impact Analysis of COVID-19
5.9.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.9.2 Effects on GDPs of Countries
5.9.3 Impact on Plain Bearing Market
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.10.1 Introduction
5.10.2 Insights
5.11 Top Patent Holders

6 Plain Bearing Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Journal Plain Bearing
6.2.1 Most Common and In-Demand Plain Bearing
6.3 Linear Plain Bearing
6.3.1 High Static Load Bearing Capacity Drives Demand from Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, and Energy End-Use Industries
6.4 Thrust Plain Bearing
6.4.1 Used in Machinery & Equipment to Control Axial Loads
6.5 Angular Contact Plain Bearing
6.5.1 High Demand Due to Resistance to High Thrust, Impact, and Radial Loads
6.6 Others

7 Plain Bearing Market, by End-Use Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automotive
7.2.1 Automotive Segment Accounts for Highest Consumption of Plain Bearings
7.3 Industrial
7.3.1 Fastest-Growing End-Use Industry
7.4 Aerospace
7.4.1 Asia-Pacific to Lead Demand During Forecast Period
7.5 Energy
7.5.1 Renewable Energy Segment Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
7.6 Construction Machinery
7.6.1 Middle East & Africa Region Expected to Witness High Demand for Plain Bearings Used in Construction Machinery
7.7 Agricultural & Gardening Equipment
7.7.1 Agrarian Countries Expected to Stimulate Market Demand
7.8 Oilfield Machinery
7.8.1 Increasing Demand for Oil & Downstream Products to Drive Market
7.9 Office Products
7.9.1 Rise in Remote Working Expected to Drive Market
7.10 Others

8 Plain Bearing Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Key Player Strategies
9.3 Revenue Analysis
9.3.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in Plain Bearing Market
9.4 Market Share Analysis: Plain Bearing Market (2020)
9.4.1 Ntn Corporation
9.4.2 Nsk Ltd.
9.4.3 Timken Company
9.4.4 Skf Group
9.4.5 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. Kg
9.5 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2020
9.5.1 Star
9.5.2 Emerging Leaders
9.5.3 Pervasive
9.5.4 Participants
9.6 Competitive Benchmarking
9.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
9.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence
9.7 Sme Matrix, 2020
9.7.1 Progressive Companies
9.7.2 Dynamic Companies
9.7.3 Responsive Companies
9.7.4 Starting Blocks
9.8 Key Market Developments

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Ntn Corporation
10.2 Skf Group
10.3 Schaeffler Group
10.4 Timken Company
10.5 Thk Co. Ltd.
10.6 Nsk Ltd.
10.7 Minebeamitsumi Inc.
10.8 Rbc Bearings Incorporated
10.9 Sgl Carbon
10.10 Elringklinger Ag
10.11 Ggb
10.12 IgUS
10.13 Kashima Bearings, Inc.
10.14 Boston Gear LLC
10.15 Thomson Industries, Inc.
10.16 Zollern GmbH & Co. Kg
10.17 Pbc Linear
10.18 Ggt Gleitlager Ag
10.19 Midwest Control Products Corp.
10.2 Accurate Bushing Company
10.21 Aec
10.22 Chiavette Unificate S.P.A
10.23 Hepcomotion
10.24 Alloy Bearings
10.25 Kingsbury, Inc.

11 Appendix

