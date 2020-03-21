Plague Inc. – how to game the pandemic

Anyone who has continued to play video games beyond childhood is used to the name-calling. Yes, in 2020, millions of thoughtful, otherwise usefully employed people enjoy video games (as well as a fair few thoughtless wastrels too, if Twitter is anything to go by). But away from the golf course or bridge club, adult play is still viewed, culturally speaking, with suspicion, pity or disdain. As a reporter for the Washington Post tweeted in 2017, in reference to the American chatshow host Jimmy Fallon, a keen fan of the medium: “At the heart of any banality is an adult male who plays video games.”

Still, personally speaking, it took a pandemic to appreciate that the video game reviewer is truly the cockroach of arts and entertainment criticism. As cinemas, theatres, restaurants and concert venues close, and their remaining staff begin the sorrowful work of disinfection and grant application, writers who cover their industries are forced to glumly twirl their pens, waiting. The video game critic (and, breathe easy, the literary critic), by contrast, suddenly finds a near-captive audience that is, once Netflix has been plundered at least, just maybe willing to give video games a try.

For the next who-knows-how-long, this monthly look at the medium will move to a weekly slot. For those readers who consider games to be at the “heart of any banality” (yikes), I can only apologise. But, for those with an open mind, there are worthwhile jewels in the sphere of interactive play. As well as taking a look at the latest releases, I’ll recommend classic works in related genres, essentials to help the inquisitive newcomer understand a medium that, in lieu of its own version of Penguin Classics or the Criterion Collection, has been mournfully lax at honouring and celebrating its past.

What better place to start than with Plague Inc., a game for smartphones, tablets, PCs and consoles in which you must create, develop and spread a deadly pathogen while trying to eradicate humanity? Your task is to evolve the virus in ways that hasten its spread across countries and continents, while simultaneously eluding the efforts of the scientific community as they work to produce a vaccine. You watch as a map of the world lights up with pinpricks of infection, while its AI-controlled governments begin to down flights, close ports and enforce quarantines.

Playing the game within the context of an actual pandemic is, on some level, a blackly comic endeavour, but Plague Inc. has been highlighted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (which the game’s creator, James Vaughan, visited while developing it) as a valuable tool to “teach the public about outbreaks and disease transmission”. If nothing else, it reassuringly demonstrates, via simulation, the resilience of our species, even to a pathogen many times more deadly than coronavirus.

In recent weeks, Plague Inc., which has been downloaded more than 85m times, has become embroiled in a real political drama. Sales of the game vastly increased in the early weeks of the coronavirus outbreak in China as information-strapped citizens sought to understand more about viral outbreaks. After the game topped Apple’s App Store charts in mid-January, the Chinese government ordered its removal, claiming that the game “includes content that is illegal in China as determined by the Cyberspace Administration of China”. Plague Inc., the most popular example in the burgeoning pandemic-spread genre of games, remains for sale elsewhere. For those who enjoy playing the role of the antagonist, the opportunity to do so at the molecular level is beguiling. For everyone else, it provides a sobering justification for the current restrictive measures under which critics and consumers alike must live.

Also recommended

Animal Crossing: New Horizon

(Nintendo; Nintendo Switch)

For those already tired of the sight of their front room and family members, Animal Crossing: New Horizon offers the ideal opportunity for domestic escapism: the chance to start a new life on a verdant island, where you can eke out a pastoral existence, fishing, foraging and felling trees while making friends with your anthropomorphic neighbours. This is a game to be played at a placid pace; island life syncs to our own clock and calendar, and each new month brings with it new species of fish and insect, which can be caught and either sold or donated to the local museum. A monopolistic businessman called Tom Nook runs the local shop and will, if you so desire, extend your mortgage that you might expand your property and possessions. But with care, it’s possible to sidestep the consumerist trap and experience an older, simpler existence.





Doom Eternal

(id Software, Bethesda Softworks; Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC)

One of the most influential video games of the early 90s, Doom was an unapologetically base shooter that pitted a lone space marine against a horde of Martian demons (a lavish TV dramatisation, titled Masters of Doom, is currently in development). Doom Eternal updates the visuals – sky-scraping fiends and one-eyed blobs lifted directly from a Dante cheese dream – but this remains an uncomplicated run-and-gun proposition, proving that, just occasionally, kinetic, quasi-pornographic thrills are enough to soak up the hours.



