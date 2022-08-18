Placido Domingo's name comes up in Argentina sex sect probe

DANIEL POLITI, ALMUDENA CALATRAVA and LEONARDO LA VALLE
·5 min read

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Opera star Placido Domingo's name has appeared in an investigation of a sect-like organization in Argentina that also had U.S. offices and whose leaders have been charged with crimes, including sexual exploitation.

Domingo, the Spanish opera singer who has faced accusations of sexual harassment from numerous women over the past three years, has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the Argentina case.

“Placido didn’t commit a crime, nor is he part of the organization, but rather he was a consumer of prostitution,” said a law enforcement official, who spoke only on condition of anonymity because the investigation continues. Prostitution is not illegal in Argentina.

Law enforcement officers have carried out dozens of raids in Buenos Aires targeting the Buenos Aires Yoga School, which “built a cult around its leader” and reduced members to “a situation of slavery and/or sexual exploitation,” according to prosecutors' documents in the Argentine case against the school.

The organization set up a business structure that included offices in Argentina and the United States, including branches in at least three U.S. cities: Las Vegas, Chicago and New York.

So far, 19 people have been detained in Argentina, while at least three suspects are thought to remain at large inside the South American country and four are being sought in the United States.

Domingo has not spoken publicly about the latest developments and his representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Wiretaps that were part of the judicial investigation recorded conversations in which a man who authorities identify as Domingo spoke to a member of the group, identified as Susana Mendelievich, about meeting up with the opera star while he was in Buenos Aires for a series of concerts in April.

The investigation into the sect has implicated people with connections to the classical music world and who performed with Domingo in the past, including Mendelievich, an Argentine pianist.

Mendelievich is alleged to be the person in charge of the organization’s sexual exploitation activities, according to a judicial official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

In one recording, the man identified as Domingo talks to Mendelievich about how she can go up to his hotel room without being detected by his staff.

“When we leave the dinner we come separately, right?” the man identified as Domingo says in the recording.

Mendelievich then talks to Juan Percowicz, 84, who was the alleged leader of the group.

“He already called me and set up the deal so I can stay in his hotel tonight without his agents realizing,” she said.

In an earlier call with Percowicz, Mendelievich implies she had previously met with Domingo in New York.

“Among other things ... Placido said he could come visit us. I mean, visit us means coming to visit me because he comes to my house in New York, and he reminded me of that yesterday,” the woman identified as Mendelievich can be heard saying in the recording.

Sexual trafficking and exploitation were the main sources of income for the group that had an estimated revenue of around $500,000 per month, according to the judicial official.

The Buenos Aires Yoga School had numerous groups of women who were forced to maintain sexual encounters in exchange for money, prosecutors allege. At least seven women were incorporated into the group when they were still children or teenagers and were sexually exploited, according to the prosecution's documents.

People came from the United States to Argentina to have sex with the women and investigators say women were also transported to neighboring Uruguay and the U.S. for sexual encounters.

“The encounters supposed a practice of sexual slavery because the ‘students’ were put at the disposal of the clients at the time and place they wanted, for long periods of time,” according to the documents.

The organization had ties to other well-known public figures and their names should become public once indictments are made official, the judicial official added.

In addition to alleged sexual exploitation, the group purportedly sold treatments, including what were known as “sleep cures” that involved giving people medication that would make them sleep for days at a time. The organization is said to have also sent psychotropic drugs to the United States.

Percowicz, along with other members of the group, has been arrested under the order of Judge Ariel Lijo, who placed dozens of properties and vehicles under embargo.

The Buenos Aires Yoga School set up a business structure to launder money it obtained through illegal means and take ownership of property that belonged to members once they died, prosecutors said.

The organization had approximately 179 students, all of whom were ranked in seven levels. Advancing levels involved a “spiritual evolution” with the goal of reaching the seventh level that implied “eternal reincarnation.”

In order to advance, members had to participate in numerous courses and carry out tasks, with Percowicz holding the final decision on who could advance. The process involved socially isolating the members from their “biological family” and friends, according to the charging documents.

The organization also offered “philosophical coaching” courses through a separate company, the B.A. Group, for those who had yet to join the school. These courses on subjects like “personal happiness” and “leadership” were often used to woo new members.

The organization was previously under judicial investigation in the early 1990s but the probe was closed before it reached trial.

___

Associated Press writer Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • CP NewsAlert: Flames sign Kadri to 7-year deal, trade Monahahn to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The Flames have also traded forward Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens for future considerations. More coming. The Canadian Press

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field