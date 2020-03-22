Opera singer Plácido Domingo has tested positive for coronavirus: 'I beg everyone to be extremely careful'

Opera singer Plácido Domingo is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the 79-year-old Spanish tenor told fans it was his “moral duty” to share his coronavirus diagnosis. He added that he and his family are in “self-isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary.” He did not clarify if members of his family had also tested positive. Domingo is married to opera singer Marta Domingo and has three children.

Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo (in 2010) has revealed his coronavirus diagnosis. (Photo: REUTERS/Steve Marcus)

Domingo described his symptoms as a fever and cough, but said that he and his family are “in good health” at the moment. He urged fans to “be extremely careful” by practicing measures like frequent hand washing and social distancing.

“Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon. Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community.”

The diagnosis is the latest setback for Domingo, known as one of the Three Tenors alongside José Carreras and the late Luciano Pavarotti. In September, multiple women accused him of sexual harassment, prompting him to cancel performances and step down as general director of the L.A. Opera. Less than a month ago he addressed the matter in a statement announcing his plans to withdraw from future performances while maintaining that he “never behaved aggressively toward anyone” or “done anything to obstruct or hurt anyone’s career in any way.” He apologized to “any colleague who I have made to feel uncomfortable, or hurt in any manner, by anything I have said or done.”

For the latest news on the evolving coronavirus outbreak, follow along here. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

