5 places to visit from Mumbai (without getting on a flight)

Airlines may be operating flights now but there's never been a better time to take a road trip than now. Here's where you can head to from Mumbai.

The question of whether it is irresponsible to travel in these trying times and helping spread the virus is one that is being debated hotly on social media right now. People travelling to Goa, in particular, have come under severe criticism for endangering the lives of the locals. While the lockdown is no longer in place and it isn’t illegal to travel, question remains whether you should. Taking a flight is definitely something that most would recommend avoiding but it has, after all, been six months since we agreed to lock ourselves up. As more and more people are travelling, if nothing just for a change of scene, it may well be that you are tempted to do the same. And so, to help you pick out one, here are five places you can visit from Mumbai in the safety of your personal car or a bike.

1. Alibaug

The coastal town that has remained in the shadows of Mumbai for the longest time is now having its moment thanks to the city’s jet set that has made Alibaug its favourite weekend getaway. In several ways, Alibaug is to Mumbai what Hamptons is to New York. While the cool cafes and hip restaurants are yet to come to Alibaug, it’s only a matter of time before the town gets gentrified. For now though, Alibaug has the charm of the ‘00s Goa, which you should make the most of. Now, with the RoRo boat service that connects the town to Mumbai, Alibaug even more accessible and a great way to get away from the bustle of the city.

2. Lonavala

Because of its proximity to Mumbai, Lonavala has been a popular getaway for everyone from all walks of life. This once-charming stopover town may not be as quaint as it used to be, say, 20 or even ten years ago but it’s still easy to fall in love with Lonavala. With dozens of homestays, you will be spoilt for choice, though, we’d recommend you pick a great villa, stock up, stay indoors and enjoy the view instead of stepping out into the already crowded markets.

3. Pawna

If villas are not your scene, Pawna is a great place to get away from Mumbai. Located some 120 km from Mumbai, Pawna is known for its camping sites and the stunning forts of Lohagad and Tikona.

4. Daman

The union territory is known as the ‘permit room’ of Gujarat. People drive great distances from pockets of the dry state to Daman just to have a bottle of beer and chill. No reason why you shouldn’t be doing that either, right? Daman is about 170 km from Mumbai but the smooth Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway will ensure that your drive to Daman is smooth and rather pleasant.

