Places you once thought were safe to take your dog have changed due to social distancing

Photo credit: Jenny Dettrick - Getty Images

From Country Living

With warm weather set to sweep across the UK this bank holiday weekend, the Kennel Club has issued a new warning for dog owners to check before they travel, as many shops and garden centres are no longer dog-friendly — which could sadly result in people leaving their pups locked in hot cars.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As part of their annual Dogs Die in Hot Cars campaign, the dog welfare charity has teamed up with vets, rescue and rehoming charities, police, and welfare organisations across the UK to reiterate the dangers of warm weather to dogs.

"Regardless of the easing of lockdown, we would urge owners to only travel if they can ensure that their dog can be kept cool, and to check any destination they are travelling to is dog-friendly so they are never left in a vehicle," Bill Lambert, Head of Health and Welfare at the Kennel Club, said.

Photo credit: Julija Erofeeva - Getty Images

Entry queues are significantly longer due to social distancing measures, but this is no excuse to leave dogs in cars for a prolonged period of time. "Due to coronavirus, we have heard many places that are usually dog-friendly have changed their rules and unless owners are aware of this, more dogs will be left in hot cars. Please check before you travel – this situation can be easily avoided."

Bill also adds: "In an ideal world, owners can take their dogs with them when they shop or go to a garden centre. This is one of the reasons why the Kennel Club encourages businesses to be dog-friendly and welcome our four-legged friends rather than insist that they wait outside or in the car.

"However, we recognise the need to adapt during the pandemic and quite simply, we just want to make dog owners aware of the potential new challenges lockdown brings and how they can best care for their dogs at this time, especially during hot weather."

Remember to always keep your dog cool and never leave them in a car – even if the window is open. Want some tips on how to protect them in warm weather? Take a look at the charity's simple top tips below...

Story continues

Create a shaded space to keep your dog cool Give them a paddling pool to splash around in Add ice cubes to their water bowls Walk them early morning or evening and avoid the midday sun Walk in shaded areas

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP



You Might Also Like