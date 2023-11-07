Our Place's Black Friday Sale Is Running All Month Long, and the Popular Always Pan Is Under $100

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including an 18-piece set that’s 40 percent off, an air fryer and toaster oven combo, and more

If you're looking to revamp your kitchenware with some eye-catching pieces, Our Place has just made it easy for you.



The brand’s Black Friday sale, which runs until November 28, is already underway, and its best-selling Always Pan — Oprah Winfrey is a fan! — is marked down to $99. Our Place’s products are known for their vibrant color options and clean silhouettes while also being reliable cookware that simply makes cooking easier, thanks to their multi-use functionality.

Other standout deals include the 36-piece Everyone’s Invited tableware set, the 18-piece Do Everything cook and prep set that’s 40 percent off, plus linens, baking sets, knives, pan sets, and a multicooker. Our Place products do sell out quickly, so the sooner you snag these deals, the better.

Our Place Early Black Friday Deals

Related: Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023 Is Filled with Presents at All Price Points — We Found the Best Under $25

Our Place Always Pan 2.0, $99 (Save $51)

Our Place

$150

$99

Buy on Our Place

The popular 10.5-inch pan has nine different functions and comes in 12 color options, including sage green, brown-toned orange, and lavender. The Always Pan is designed to sear, braise, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, bake, and food can be served directly from it. The nonstick pan is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with a steamer basket, a colander, a beechwood spatula that nests on the pan, and a steam release lid.

Story continues

Our Place Wonder Oven, $170 (Save $25)

Our Place

$195

$170

Buy on Our Place

Finally, an appliance that really is cute enough to display on your countertop! The Wonder Oven is a 6-in-1 air fryer and toaster oven that bakes, broils, reheats, broils, roasts, toasts, and fries, and, according to the brand, can preheat 75 percent quicker and cook 30 percent faster than traditional ovens.



The air fryer’s steam infusion will leave your food crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Plus, it’s 11.6 inches tall, 10.6 inches deep, and 11.5 inches wide. The six different color options available make it a fun and functional way to add some personality to your kitchen devices.

Our Place Home Cook Duo, $119 (Save $196)

Our Place

$315

$116

Buy on Our Place

The Home Cook Duo includes the Always Pan 2.0 and the Perfect Pot, so you’re getting two best-selling cookware pieces for under $200. Made with sturdy aluminum, both pieces in this set have even heat distribution, as well as pour spouts for easy use. This set is compatible with all cooktops, too.

Our Place Ultimate Cookware Set, $445 (Save $315)

Our Place

$760

$445

Buy on Our Place

Looking to stock up on all the Our Place must-haves? The Ultimate Cookware Set comes with mini and full sizes of the Always Pan 2.0 and Perfect Pot, along with the Ovenware Set, which consists of an oven pan, three baking dishes, and a reusable parchment alternative.

Related: I Can't Imagine Commuting Without This Sleek Tote Bag That Has a Built-in Lunch Box

Our Place Everyone’s Invited, $425 (Save $220)

Our Place

$645

$425

Buy on Our Place

Get all your dinner party essentials in the Everyone’s Invited set, ideal for those who like to host. It comes with a whopping 36 pieces, including full plates, midi plates, midi bowls, demi plates, demi bowls, mini plates, mini bowls, mugs, gathering platters, and gathering bowls.



Each piece is made from ceramic stoneware, semi-matte on the outside and glossy on the interior. Plus, all the bowls and plates are designed to stack easily; the plates act as lids on the bowls, and the bowls fit into the plates.

Whether you’re shopping for your own kitchen or looking for a gift for the home cook in your life, cookware, Our Place’s Black Friday sale has many more can’t-miss deals on sets, linens, baking pans, knives, and even a multi-use pot.

Our Place Do Everything Set, $625 (Save $420)

Our Place

$1045

$625

Buy on Our Place

Our Place Kitchen Linens Set, $95 (Save $30)

Our Place

$125

$95

Buy on Our Place

Our Place Baker’s Bundle, $265 (Save $90)

Our Place

$355

$265

Buy on Our Place

Our Place Always Pan Trio, $295 (Save $155)

Our Place

$450

$295

Buy on Our Place

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan, $115 (Save $40)

Our Place

$155

$115

Buy on Our Place

Our Place Ultimate Hosting Set, $195 (Save $50)

Our Place

$245

$195

Buy on Our Place

Our Place Knife Trio, $99 (Save $71)

Our Place

$170

$99

Buy on Our Place

Our Place Cast Iron Cookware Set, $340 (Save $125)

Our Place

$465

$340

Buy on Our Place

Our Place Cookware Set, $335 (Save $230)

Our Place

$565

$335

Buy on Our Place

Our Place Dream Cooker, $225 (Save $25)

Our Place

$250

$225

Buy on Our Place

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.