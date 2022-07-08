Placer County man gets prison time for attack and robbery of elderly bicyclist in Lincoln

Rosalio Ahumada
2 min read

A Placer County judge on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 13 years and eight months in prison for an attack on an elderly bicyclist who was injured and robbed in Lincoln, prosecutors said.

The 69-year-old man was injured during the assault but was able to give police the license plate that led to the arrest and the conviction in this case, according to a news release from the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Pintarelli of Lincoln was convicted of robbery with an enhancement for committing an offense on a vulnerable victim over the age of 65, prosecutors said. Pintarelli was on probation at the time of the Lincoln robbery, and he had a previous felony residential burglary conviction that is considered a strike under California’s “Three Strikes” law, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Pintarelli remained in custody at the Placer County Jail on Thursday awaiting transfer to prison.

The robbery and assault was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2020, near the intersection of Twelve Bridges Drive and Stoneridge Boulevard. The victim was riding his bike when a vehicle stopped, and the occupants confronted him, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Prosecutors said Pintarelli “brutally attacked” the elderly man and stole his belongings after the bicyclist tried to call 911 to report Pintarelli’s reckless driving that morning.

The injured bicyclist then gave dispatchers his attacker’s license plate number, prosecutors said, and police officers used that information to quickly arrest Pintarelli. The victim also gave police critical details about the assault.

“While all violent crimes are abhorrent, crimes against our senior citizens are particularly heinous,” Deputy District Attorney Shannon Quigley said in the news release. “This defendant chose to brutally attack and rob a vulnerable elderly man. It is because of the victim’s bravery and composure in the wake of a violent attack that we were able to successfully prosecute this case and hold the defendant accountable for his actions.”

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu