‘There’s a place for all of us.’ Charlotte crowns 2021 Pride court

For the next year, a pastor, a human resources specialist and a health care worker will represent Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ community as members of the 2021 Pride Court.

The new Ms. Charlotte Pride, Mr. Charlotte Pride and Mx. Charlotte Pride were selected Oct. 22 through the annual pride pageant, which was virtual this year — like most of Pride.

Organizers announced in September that Pride would take place from Oct. 16 through Nov. 14 as virtual or small in-person gatherings, like a scavenger hunt and clothing drive, due to still-high local COVID-19 infection rates.

While not as large as years past, 2021 events “still had a tremendous positive impact on the community,” said Charlotte Pride spokesperson Matt Comer.

“Really the resounding theme of events in 2021 was community service,” Comer said. “That’s what people in the community really needed.”

Charlotte Pride usually draws nearly 200,000 visitors a year and creates millions of dollars in revenue in the city.

The pageant began in 2005 with one category: Ms. Charlotte Pride. It’s taken place every year since then, with the exception of 2020, and was expanded in 2019 to three titles. The Mx. Charlotte Pride category is inclusive of people who identify as genderfluid or nonbinary.

Contestants are typically drag performers, and Comer said the event is meant to honor and celebrate that community.

This year, five contestants competed in three different categories for three titles, and the event was broadcast live. Contestants competed in evening-wear and talent competitions, as well as a Q&A category.

Here’s an introduction to the winners.

Ms. Charlotte Pride 2021 — Connie Conover

Connie Conover is a senior pastor by day and a drag performer by night.

Some might find those occupations in juxtaposition to each other, but to her, it’s all the same.

“It’s all been ministry to me,” she said. “I’ve had as many conversations about Jesus in a nightclub on a bar stool as in a church.”

Connie Conover who was crowned 2021 Ms. Charlotte Pride.

Originally from Georgia, Conover now lives in Newton with her longtime partner and 12-year-old son. She’s been advocating for LGBTQ+ rights since she came out in the early 2000s.

Story continues

“I think it’s important for us as Christian folk to provide a space where people can be their authentic selves,” she said. “There’s no better place than the two forms and ways I’m able to do that — in church and at different events I do as Connie.”

Talent: Conover performed “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman.

“The song is about reminding people it’s okay and safe to be who you are no matter where you come from. There’s a place for all of us, and we should be who we are as loud and ferociously as we possibly can.”

Zodiac sign: “I’m an absolute textbook Aries.”

What are your favorite LGBTQ-friendly spots in Charlotte?

“There are so many queer-friendly spots in Charlotte, but Chaser’s is my hub nightclub. It’s the place I love to visit the most.”

What’s your go-to song?

When she wants to feel the most herself, Conover likes to turn on “I’ve Got the Music in Me” by The Kiki Dee Band.

“That song really elevated me as a person, because all along, everything I was ever searching for was inside me already. I turn it up on the radio when it’s on, and I love to perform to it.

“We all have the beat of our own drum inside of us. We have to find that and celebrate it.”

Do you have any advice for young LGBTQ folks?

“The greatest regret of my life has been not being in spaces and around people who embraced me and the fact I didn’t embrace myself.”

“Figure out who you are and live out that person.”

What’s your favorite thing about Pride?

“My favorite thing about Pride is that it provides a space where people can be free to be themselves.”

Mx. Charlotte Pride 2021 — Kourtn’ee Kollins

Kourtn’ee Kollins is far from a pageant newbie.

The former Miss Charlotte Latin Pride only enters pageants they find value in, they said.

“I only compete for titles that have special meaning, and being part of the Charlotte LGBTQ community is special,” they said. “I know what goes on in this community, so being the representative for this community means a lot to me.”

Kollins moved to Charlotte in 2017 and is originally from Charleston, S.C. After attending school at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, they decided they wanted to stay in the area.

“Charlotte became my home,” Kollins said.

As someone who grew up as a self-described theater kid, performing in drag felt natural to Kollins.

“Because of my gender identity as a child, I became more reserved,” said Kollins, who identifies as gender fluid. “That’s how I stumbled into world of drag. I wanted that self expression. And I found out I can have that when I want to.”

Kourtn’ee Kollins who was crowned 2021 Mx. Charlotte Pride.

Talent: “I did a song called ‘Star Love,’ which kind of had a galactic feel. It’s a crowd favorite — it starts off slow and then it grabs your attention.”

Zodiac sign: “I’m a cancer, and I definitely feel like that fits. I’m a cancer at heart.”

What are your favorite LGBTQ-friendly spots in Charlotte?

Kollins likes to go to LGBTQ+-focused bookstore White Rabbit, but they also love Chaser’s.

“It’s like a second home to me. It was the first place I was on stage here.”

What’s your go-to song?

The song “Rather Be” by Clean Bandit reminds Kollins to push themselves to take opportunities, instead of holding back.

“I’m one of those people who kind of has to push myself to do things sometimes. I like to be in the background and not seen unless I want to be seen. Those moments I decide to step out are kind of uncomfortable.”

Do you have any advice for young LGBTQ folks?

“One thing I love about the LGBTQ community is that you get to choose your family. There’s always someone who has the same interests as you, someone who has the same passions, someone who has a connection with you. That’s who you should gravitate to. You can choose to be with those people... They make you feel you belong here.”

What’s your favorite thing about Pride?

“My favorite thing about Pride is all of the different people you come across. There’s no one thing or person that Pride looks like. We come together because we share a same goal and core, and it’s a really amazing experience to celebrate each other.”

Mr. Charlotte Pride 2021 — Jersey Lavish

Jersey Lavish’s drag name is a callback to his roots.

Jersey Lavish who was crowned 2021 Mr. Charlotte Pride.

He grew up in Jersey City, New Jersey, with a mother that “made sure to keep me in line and keep me out of trouble the best she could.”

Lavish has been living in Charlotte for over two years.

“I love living here and being part of this community,” he said. “And it’s always an exciting feeling, performing. I just love it.

“I was used to seeing other people compete, but once I did my first pageant, I got that buzz. It’s a passion of mine now.”

Talent: “I did a Broadway version of ‘Halo’ by Beyoncé. When it comes to the mic and lip syncing, those are my favorites, so I can pretty much always deliver.”

Zodiac sign: Libra

What are your favorite LGBTQ-friendly spots in Charlotte?

As a member of the local Gay Gaymers Network, Lavish likes some of their regular haunts, like Woodshed, Tabbris and Bar Argon.

What’s your go-to song?

“Anything by Beyoncé always gets me in the right mood. My favorite song is probably “Kitty Cat” off of her B’Day album. There’s something about that record I’m in love with.”

Do you have any advice for young LGBTQ folks?

“Don’t live in fear. If you feel like you want to come out and you’re ready to come out, do it. It will definitely take a weight off your shoulders. Life is too short.”

What’s your favorite thing about Pride?

“I love that we all come together as one community to have a good time.”

