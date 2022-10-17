A Place In The Sun's Danni Menzies Reveals She’s Been Scarred After Being Hit By Stolen Moped

A Place In The Sun presenter Danni Menzies has revealed she has been left with a scar after she was hit by a stolen moped earlier this month.

The presenter was left covered in blood and unconscious after two females attempting to steal an unattended moped lost control of the vehicle which then hit Danni.

The 35-year-old was rushed to hospital following the horrifying incident outside a newsagent in Battersea, south London

On Sunday, Danni shared a series of photos with her mum on Instagram and gave fans an update, revealing she has been left with a scar.

Danni Menzies (Photo: Jeff Spicer via Getty Images)

“A few weeks hiding away and I’m getting back to normal,” she captioned the snaps. “Gonna have a scar but seems I got a fringe cut at the right time! Little wins!

“Very lucky to have had this woman reorganising my life and keeping me occupied for the last week.”

Danni was exiting a newsagent close to her home in Battersea, London, when she was suddenly flung off the pavement by the out of control moped, which had been left by its owner who was delivering a package nearby.

A spokesperson for Danni told MailOnline: “Earlier this month, Danni was hit by a stolen moped that got out of control.

“She was knocked unconscious and suffered significant facial wounds. She is recuperating at home and resting until the concussion subsides.”

Last week, Danni told her Instagram followers she had been involved in an accident and would be taking time away from social media to recover.

Danni Menzies' Instagram (Photo: Danni Menzies Instagram)

Sharing a black and white photo of the moped, she wrote: “So, on Saturday I was taken out (on the pavement!) by a stolen moped that lost control.

“Didn’t see it coming and it’s not looking pretty right now to be honest.

“I’m sure I will be fine in a few weeks but in the meantime, I might be a wee bit quiet on here.”

The incident is being investigated by Met Police.

