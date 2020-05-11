A Place in the Sun: new series returns today at 3pm

From House Beautiful

A Place in the Sun, the show that helps British property hunters find their dream homes abroad, is returning for a new series on Channel 4 from Monday 11th May at 3pm.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In this new series, the presenting team will be searching for the perfect properties for house hunters across Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands and France.

The show follows a simple format – in each one hour episode, house hunters are shown five handpicked properties within their budget, and if one of the options turns out to be their dream home, it's up to one of the presenters to negotiate the best possible price.



With the world in lockdown and more people watching TV for longer, the viewing figures for repeat episodes of channel 4’s hit series have surged.

Filming for this new series was paused in mid-March as a result of the coronavirus outbreaks, with the new series pushed out to broadcast earlier than planned so that the nation 'can all enjoy an extra bit of escapism on a weekday afternoon'. The new series offers three weeks' worth of brand new episodes, which will be followed with some repeats and more new episodes in July.

A Place in the Sun presenters



The show is presented by Jasmine Harman, Danni Menzies, Laura Hamilton, Scarlette Douglas, Jean Johanson, Jonnie Irvin and Ben Hillman. Here's what trips the presenters have been dreaming about since lockdown...



Jonnie Irwin

'The thought of travelling anywhere later this year is an exciting prospect but with a young boy and twins soon to arrive I’m dreaming short haul! A short flight to any of the Balearics would scratch my itch with Majorca a particularly family friendly option – walking the cobbled streets of Palma Old Town in the day with dinner around Port d’Andratx in the evening.'

Jean Johanson

Story continues

'I’m longing for our summer house on the Island of Gotland, outside Stockholm. I can’t wait to go skinny dipping in the sea, sit up drinking under the midnight sun and dance around the maypole for Midsommar celebrations. I’m dreaming of the crayfish parties, endless amounts of food and delicious Swedish snapps!'

Scarlette Douglas

'I’ve been scrolling through wanderlust hashtags on Instagram and The Bahamas continue to draw my attention. The azure waters that house the sun kissed chalets that accommodate excited holiday makers that don’t have a care in the world. No pandemic, no lockdown, no worries, just sun, sea, sand and smiles.'

Ben Hillman

'Currently we are dreaming about jumping in the car with our bikes and taking a family road trip down to Oléron and then on to Cognac to Logis La Cabane, a beautiful Gites surrounded by vines and sunflowers.'

Jasmine Harman

'This time last year, we visited our close friends who live in Lisbon and explored the city on the trams; there are gorgeous parks, shops & restaurants. We caught a ferry across the water and we explored the riverside; discovering little secluded beaches and waterside bars, enjoying the sensational views of the city. I’ve always had a soft spot for Portugal since living there for four years in my 20s.'

Laura Hamilton

'We can’t wait to return to our second home in Spain near San Pedro, Marbella. We are looking forward to a few days of sunshine followed by a few days in the beautiful city of Granada and then some skiing in the Sierra Nevada mountains!'

Danni Menzies

'During lockdown I’ve had time to sit and reminisce about all the fabulous places that I’ve been lucky enough to visit while filming and there’s one place that stands out in my mind. Last summer we visited Kefalonia, it was my first time and I was blown away by how parts of the island were so untouched. I spent a day on a moped whizzing around the island, taking in all the beautiful empty beaches and scenery. I can’t wait to get back on those bumpy roads and hike down to all the beautiful hidden gems that island has tucked away.'













A Place in the Sun properties



The first week of episodes will be heading to Costa Almeria, Tenerife, Costa Dorada, Portugal's Silver Coast and Sucina. You can search thousands of properties for sale on A Place in the Sun's online property portal.

Photo credit: A Place in the Sun

A Place in the Sun programmes



A Place in the Sun was originally presented by Amanda Lamb, and its growth in popularity has led to other spin-offs including, A Place in the Sun: Spain, A Place in the Sun: Home or Away, A Place in the Sun: Winter Sun and, A Million Pound Place in the Sun.

You can catch up on all A Place in the Sun programmes on All4.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP



You Might Also Like