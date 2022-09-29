London Marathon 2023 ballot: How to get a place next year

The ballot for the London Marathon 2023 opens on October 1 (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Runners across the capital are preparing for a major feat this week as the London Marathon is set to return to the city on Sunday, October 2.

While thousands of people will run 26.2 miles through the streets of London, thousands more will line the race course to cheer for loved ones.

They will make their way from Greenwich to Westminster, passing iconic landmarks, like Tower Bridge and Big Ben, on their way.

Runners experiencing FOMO in the lead-up to this year’s event—or beginner runners inspired by their family and friends to take on a new challenge – may be thinking about entering the race next year.

Perhaps particularly keen running fans taking part in the marathon this year will already be itching to secure their place for 2023.

If any of the above apply, find out below how to get a place in the London Marathon next year.

How to take part in the London Marathon next year

There are a number of ways to apply to enter the London Marathon 2023, from entering the ballot to applying to run on behalf of a charity.

This is the third year that the marathon will take place in October, after it was originally postponed from its traditional April date due to the pandemic.

However, in 2023, the London Marathon will take place on Sunday, April 23.

Enter the London Marathon ballot

The London Marathon ballot for 2023 will open on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The ballot entries are chosen at random, so there’s no way to guarantee your spot.

However, you can increase your chances and be entered into a second draw by choosing to donate your entry fee.

Participants from the UK will need to pay £49.99, while international participants will need to pay £120 plus a £26 carbon-offset levy.

Apply to run for charity

Alternatively, hopeful participants can apply to run for charity. Major charities are given a number of entry places, which they then give to runners who agree to fundraise a certain amount of money.

Charities will often prioritise applicants who have a connection to the cause and those who will be able to raise enough money.

Charity entries often also require participants to pay a registration fee.

Apply for a Good For Age place

Runners who have a good marathon time for their age can apply for a Good For Age place.

The application for this kind of entry closes on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Applicants have to submit proof of age and residency, and have to have achieved the relevant qualifying time between October 4, 2021, and October 2, 2022.

There are 3,000 spots for men and 3,000 spots for women available, and the places will be allocated to the fastest people based on their age and qualifying time.