Our Place just made meal prepping so much easier with its new Better Bowl Set

If you’re like most people, fall and winter are the seasons for staying in and cooking more. Whether you’re whipping up a tasty soup to keep you warm or a Friendsgiving feast that everyone will remember for years, don’t forget to stock your kitchen for all the deliciousness you’ll be cooking over the next few months.

Everyone knows pots and pans are cooking essentials, but don’t forget about mixing bowls. They are a must-have when it comes to prepping meals, and your kitchen isn’t complete without a few. Don’t have any — or worse, you’re using old plastic takeout containers? It’s time to be a grown-up and invest in Our Place’s news Better Bowl Set. As the name implies, these aren’t your average mixing bowls.

Get this: The Better Bowl Set doesn’t just come with three bowls, but also a juicer, grater and salad spinner. Even better, the bowls stack neatly together so they’ll take up less space in your cramped kitchen.

Available in four of Our Place’s signature colors, the Better Bowl Set is made from over 60% recycled materials. Plus, the bowls and the matching lids are all safe to put in the freezer and the dishwasher. Best of all? The bowls are leak-resistant!

Whether you’re grating cheese for taco night, juicing oranges for mimosas or washing lettuce for your weekday lunch, the Better Bowl Set is a smart investment as you embark upon a season of making magic in the kitchen.

As with so many other Our Place launches, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Better Bowl Set sold out in at least a few colors shortly, so place your order while they’re all still in stock.

