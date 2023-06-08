Our Place has just dropped a range of must-have kitchen utensils for all your cooking needs

Our Place

Our Place is on a mission to revamp your entire kitchen with its versatile range of pretty cookware – and its latest drop is a real must-have. From today, you can pick up the new Utensil Essentials, which comprises a six-piece set of must-have tools for your every day cooking needs.

The set includes a whisk, spatula, pair of tongs, slotted turner, basting brush and a ladle, in two mixed variants of the brand's signature colours. There's a spice/steam combination (that's a dusky pink and beige) and one in char/blue salt (deep grey and blue).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Essentially, these should be all the pieces you need to cover all your kitchen needs, ensuring you can flip, stir, whisk, baste, lift, scrape and spread with ease.

The tools are made from dishwasher-safe silicone for easy cleaning. They're non-slip and non-corrosive and won't get hot during cooking, providing a win over typical metal tools.

Like the brand's signature Always Pan, they're all made from high-quality, food-grade silicone, that are BPA-, BPS-, and phthalate-free.

Naturally, the colours will go perfectly with your existing Our Place pieces, and add a flash of prettiness to your utensil pot to pep up your worktop.

They'd also make a lovely present for a student who's heading off to halls in September, or a thoughtful housewarming gift for your recently-moved-in friend.

You can pick up the new utensil essentials set here. Not familiar with Our Place? See our review of the brand's famous Always Pan to get you up to speed.

You Might Also Like