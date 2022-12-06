The Our Place holiday sale has the Instagram-famous Always Pan for 31% off

Save big on kitchen essentials by shopping the Our Place holiday sale today.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Our Place, the Reviewed-approved retailer, is offering a delicious lineup of discounts on must-have kitchen pieces, including the Instagram-famous Always Pan. Whether you need some new cookware to start 2023 with or want to score some killer holiday gifts for the home chef in your life, we have you covered with the hottest holiday savings available today.

Shop the Our Place holiday sale

For a limited time, shoppers can save as much as 31% during Our Place's holiday sale. With markdowns on pots, pans, dinnerware, glassware and more, the kitchen deals are endless.

►December sales: Shop the best 95+ sales available today—save at Amazon, Walmart and Nordstrom

►Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Crest, Sony and more

For a kitchen tool that is equal parts trendy and functional, you can’t go wrong with the customer-favorite Always Pan, down from $145 to just $99 right now. The nonstick cast aluminum pan is designed to replace eight traditional cookware pieces and can be used for steaming, frying, sauteing and more. In testing, the pan conducted heat quickly and was compatible with all cooktops. We thought it was an especially good option for folks with smaller kitchens thanks to the pan’s lightweight, storage-friendly design. While the cookware is not oven safe, “if your kitchen routine involves simple, quick meals, then the standard Always Pan will do the trick,” our tester said.

Get ready for holiday feasts with the Always Pan from Our Place.

And if you're in the mood for the smaller and more compact version of the Always Pan, the Mini Always Pan for $115 is a great option as well. Our experts love the Mini for its convenient size and because it's just so easy to clean. Plus, the Mini Always Pan is perfect for smaller kitchen spaces, like dorm rooms or mobile homes, and of course as supplemental cookware for side dishes while your main course simmers in a full-sized Always Pan.

Story continues

If you want to upgrade your kitchen cookware in anticipation for delicious family dinners this holiday season, the Our Place sale is serving up tasty deals you won't want to miss. Be sure to snatch the savings before this hot sale sizzles out.

The best Our Place holiday deals

The Always Pan is on sale right now at Our Place, and it's also one of Selena Gomez's favorite kitchen essentials.

Shop the Our Place holiday sale

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Our Place holiday sale: Up to 31% off the top-rated Always Pan