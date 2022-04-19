The Our Place annual spring sale is here—save 20% on the Always Pan we love

Shop this huge Our Place sale to save as much as 20% on the Reviewed-approved Always Pan and Perfect Pot now.
Shop this huge Our Place sale to save as much as 20% on the Reviewed-approved Always Pan and Perfect Pot now.

If you have yet to put Our Place’s Instagram-famous cookware to the test in your home kitchen, now’s your chance. The retailer is cooking up mean markdowns on tons of cult-favorite cookware—including the do-it-all Always Pan—just in time for Mother’s Day 2022.

Now through Sunday, May 8, shop the sitewide Spring Super sale to save as much as 20% on everything you need to host a stellar celebration for mom this May—including pots, pans, knives, dinnerware, glassware and more. The sale is also a great opportunity to pick up must-have Mother’s Day 2022 gifts for moms who love to cook or bake.

For a kitchen tool that is equal parts trendy and functional, you can’t go wrong with the customer-favorite Always Pan, down from $145 to just $115 right now. The nonstick cast aluminum pan is designed to replace eight traditional cookware pieces and can be used for steaming, frying, sauteing and more. In testing, the pan conducted heat quickly and was compatible with all cooktops. We thought it was an especially good option for folks with smaller kitchens thanks to the pan’s lightweight, storage-friendly design. While the cookware is not oven safe, “if your kitchen routine involves simple, quick meals, then the standard Always Pan will do the trick,” our tester said.

The annual Our Place Spring Super sale is the perfect place to shop for must-have Mother&#x002019;s Day 2022 deals.
If you’re a fan of homemade stews and soups, consider picking up the Perfect Pot. Unlike the Always Pan, the pot is oven-safe up to 425°F (a huge win in our cookbooks!), making one-pot meals that much easier. In testing, the pot produced deliciously crispy rice, was quick to respond to temperature changes and was a breeze to clean. Best of all, the high-performing pot includes a spout and a built-in straining system and is compatible with induction cooktops. Usually retailing at $165, the sleek pot can be yours for just $125 today—an impressive $40 markdown.

Whether you want to serve up a Mother’s Day gift she’ll love for years to come or prep your own kitchen for summer cookouts, these Our Place deals are one’s you definitely don’t want to miss. Be sure to snatch the savings before the heat of the sale sizzles out.

Shop the Our Place Spring Super sale.

