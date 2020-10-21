PLA Soldier Held in Ladakh by Indian Army Handed Back to China

The Chinese soldier who had been apprehended by the Indian Army in Ladakh on Monday, after he had "strayed across the LAC (Line of Actual Control),” was handed back to the Chinese border patrol on the morning of Wednesday, 21 October, the news website of the People’s Liberation Army said.

The soldier, identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long, had been held by the Indian Army in the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh.

He was “provided medical assistance, including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climactic conditions,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

According to India Today, after the soldier was held, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian had said, "The Indian side promised support and promised to return the soldier in time after medical checks. We hope the Indian side will stick to their commitment and return the soldier at an early date."

(With inputs from India Today.)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouPLA Soldier Held in Ladakh by Indian Army Handed Back to China . Read more on India by The Quint.