🔴 PL LIVE: Palace lead Man City; Brentford ahead again; Villa in front

Despite the postponed Merseyside derby, four Premier League games take place on Saturday.

Follow the action here.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City





Scorers: Muñoz 4', Lacroix 57'; Haaland 30'

Crystal Palace took the lead inside just four minutes through Daniel Muñoz, as Manchester City's revival looked to be short-lived.

Will Hughes was the architect, playing a wonderful ball through for the Colombian to run onto, and finish past Stefan Ortega.

City continued to look shaky at the back, but almost found a way back into the game in the 24th minute, İlkay Gündoğan hitting the post with a low left-footed effort from just outside the box.

Erling Haaland grabbed an equaliser on the half hour mark, heading in a Matheus Nunes cross. Dean Henderson made a mess coming out to claim it, and the Norwegian got his head to the ball first.

Despite City being in control, they went behind again just before the hour. Will Hughes was again the provider, whipping a corner in for an unmarked Maxence Lacroix to head home.

More to follow...

Brentford vs Newcastle





Scorers: Mbeumo 8', Wissa 28', Collins 56'; Isak 11', Barnes 32'

Brentford, who have the best home record in the league so far this season, took the lead after just eight minutes.

Christian Norgaard played a lovely ball to Bryan Mbuemo, and he did brilliantly to fashion an opening and curl it past Nick Pope.

Their lead barely lasted as Newcastle responded through their main man, Alexander Isak, who followed up his screamer against Liverpool with a real poacher's finish. He connected with Jacob Murphy's cross-cum-shot, heading it in from close range.

Brentford retook the lead in the 28th minute with another great goal, this time from Yoane Wissa, who gave Pope no chance from just outside the box.

Again, though, they couldn't hold the lead, Harvey Barnes levelling things up again for Newcastle. He was given too much time in the box, and stuck one in the bottom corner.

The frantic pace continued in the second half, with Yoane Wissa hitting the post, before Nathan Collins gave the Bees the lead for a third time in the 56th minute.

More to follow...

Aston Villa vs Southampton





Scorers: Durán 24'

With conditions very tough at Villa Park, neither side had a shot on target in the opening 20 minutes, but Southampton had the better of it, keeping the ball well.

The home side took the lead in the 24th minute through Jhon Durán, who held off two defenders and finished well for his fifth goal of the season.

More to follow...

Later

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest





Ruben Amorim is looking for his second Premier League win as Manchester United boss as his side entertain Nottingham Forest in the late kick-off.

📸 GLYN KIRK - AFP or licensors