PKT Pal Announces Mini, the Open Mesh Wifi System that Pays Users

PKT Pal
·3 min read

The Mini makes it easy to earn income from the internet.

CASPER, WYOMING, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  PKT Pal has announced the launch of its latest product, the Mini by PKT Pal. The Mini is an Open Mesh wifi system that enables users with high-quality internet to earn money by safely sharing online access. Each Mini includes a free Edge Extender antenna for expanding Open Mesh access. This product is ideal for both residential and commercial properties.


"The Mini makes it easy for people to earn income from the internet they already pay for," said Josh Berger, co-founder of PKT Pal. "This ushers in a new era to the gig economy."

Jesse Berger, PKT Pal co-founder and CEO added, "The Mini turns an internet expense into a revenue stream. It’s now possible for residents and business owners to safely share online access with neighbors, tenants or customers."

PKT Pal creates plug-and-play hardware and user-friendly software to help people around the world convert their internet into income, with security being a top priority. The Mini runs on the PkteerOS software, which has a user-friendly dashboard, tracks income, displays network stats, and includes a built-in VPN and digital PKT wallet. The PkteerOS has no license fee and can be securely paired to a computer or mobile device.

The Mini earns revenue from PKT mining and wifi sharing. PKT mining generates income every minute the device is connected to the internet and not wifi sharing. Wifi sharing enables secure, password-free sharing of wifi through an Open Mesh system. When within range, "PKT Free Internet" will appear as an open network and offers free basic internet service. Providers get paid when users choose to pay a low weekly fee for streaming fast service.

Caleb James DeLisle, PKT Pal co-founder said, "While there is so much bandwidth being wasted everyday, wifi sharing repurposes that bandwidth to provide internet access as a public utility. This helps make the internet accessible for everyone."

Unlike closed mesh systems such as Amazon Eero, Google Home and Ubiquiti, the Mini uses Open Mesh, VPN and captive portal so no password is needed. This ensures easy, available online access, with safe and secure data privacy using end-to-end encryption.

The Mini offers Open Mesh coverage up to 1,000 sq. ft. Each Edge Extender further extends coverage by up to 1,000 feet. A Mini can daisy chain with five Edge Extenders to maximize wifi sharing range.

The Mini costs $499, which includes 1 free Edge Extender ($150 value), unlimited wifi sharing, and a license to PkeerOS software. Only a $99 deposit is required to reserve a Mini today. The Mini begins shipping worldwide (with some exceptions) April 2023.

To purchase a Mini, visit https://pktpal.com/mini.

To preview the Mini, visit: https://youtu.be/P3KFMnw7ofI

ABOUT PKT Pal

PKT Pal (https://pktpal.com/) is a technology company that was established in 2020. It creates hardware and software that helps people earn money from the internet. PKT Pal offers three products: the Mini, Cube, and Edge Extender. These are plug and play devices that allow anyone to earn money from their internet bandwidth. PKT Pal products ship globally and can be used anywhere in the world as long as there is a good internet connection. PKT Pal products use open source technology from the PKT blockchain project (https://pkt.cash/).

Social Links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pkt_pal

Media Contact

Company: PKT Pal

Contact: Media Team

Email: info@pktpal.com

Website: https://pktpal.com/

SOURCE: PKT Pal


