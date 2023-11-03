PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.25

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.25 per share on the 20th of December. This means the annual payment will be 1.2% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

PJT Partners' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, PJT Partners was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 44.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 25%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

PJT Partners Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. PJT Partners has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 33% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

PJT Partners Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for PJT Partners that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is PJT Partners not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

