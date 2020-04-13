What Is PJSC Tatneft's (MCX:TATN) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

PJSC Tatneft (MCX:TATN) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 31% in the last month alone, although it is still down 26% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 19% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

View our latest analysis for PJSC Tatneft

Does PJSC Tatneft Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

PJSC Tatneft's P/E of 7.04 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that PJSC Tatneft has a higher P/E than the average (5.3) P/E for companies in the oil and gas industry.

MISX:TATN Price Estimation Relative to Market April 13th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that PJSC Tatneft shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Story continues

PJSC Tatneft shrunk earnings per share by 9.2% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 16% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

PJSC Tatneft's Balance Sheet

PJSC Tatneft's net debt is 0.2% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On PJSC Tatneft's P/E Ratio

PJSC Tatneft trades on a P/E ratio of 7.0, which is below the RU market average of 7.9. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about PJSC Tatneft over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 5.4 back then to 7.0 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than PJSC Tatneft. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.