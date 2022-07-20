PJSC Mechel: Mechel Reports Management Changes in Power Division

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)(MOEX:MTLR), a leading Russian mining and metals company, announces changes in management of the Group's power division.

Alexey Fomenko, who prior to his appointment worked as chief executive officer of Elektroset AO, has been appointed chief executive officer of Mechel-Energo OOO. Denis Graf is leaving the company.

"We are glad to welcome such a high-level professional to Mechel Group's team. Alexey Fomenko has extensive practical experience in the energy industry, which he can now use to improve the efficiency of the Group's power facilities," Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov noted.

"We highly appreciate Denis Graf's contribution as many projects aimed at our facilities' stable operations have been implemented under his management, and we wish him further success."

Prior to his appointment, Alexey Fomenko worked as chief executive officer of Elektroset AO since 2018. In 2015-2018, he was director of Elektroset's Chelyabinsk stand-alone subdivision. In 2008-2015, he was electric shop chief at Mechel-Energo OOO. In 2007-2008, he was shift manager of the electric shop at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's thermal power plant.

He graduated Pavlodar State University with a specialty in power plants.

Mechel PAO

Ekaterina Videman

Tel: + 7 495 221 88 88

ekaterina.videman@mechel.com

