PJHL adopts mandatory vaccination policy for all members

NORTH DURHAM: The Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL), a league which the Port Perry MoJacks and Uxbridge Bruins play in, has recently announced a mandatory vaccination policy for all their members.

The policy was announced, and adopted by, the PJHL, as well as the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League (NOJHL) and the Ontario Junior Hockey League in late August.

“The policy applies to all players, coaches, trainers, team and league staff, officials, volunteers and billet families. It is fully intended to protect the health and safety of all NOJHL, OJHL and PJHL players and members and to protect against the potential transmission of the virus. Each league will comply with the Ontario Human Rights Code (OHRC) (or applicable State and U.S. Federal legislation) and offer support to any league member who is unable to be vaccinated for substantiated medical reasons and/or on grounds protected under the OHRC,” an NOJHL press release explained.

In an email to The Standard, Port Perry MoJacks general manager Tom Parish stated, there has not been a vaccination policy made for fans as of yet, “but nothing is off the table at this point.”

Dan Cearns, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Standard Newspaper