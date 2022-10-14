The pizzeria famous for inducing labor is on its way to downtown Concord

Shannon Greene
·3 min read

Hawthorne’s New York Pizza and Bar, known for its legendary Buffalo wing “The Inducer” Pizza rumored to induce labor, will open next month in Concord. It’ll be the first site to introduce a sleek, modern new look with an updated color palette.

After months of construction delays and supply chain issues, the family-owned pizza franchise is expected to open its Concord restaurant by mid-November at 25 Union St. North, next to the library in the site of the former Local 25 Restaurant.

“Concord is going through a huge downtown revitalization right now, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” said Michael Adams, who co-owns Hawthorne’s with his brother, John Adams, and chef-partner Carlo Martinez.

“The city has a strong downtown vibe and a lot of energy. We’re excited to expand into Concord with a new storefront that will bring family and friends together at a pedestrian-friendly restaurant with all of the other great additions and activities around.”

Classic menu, loved since 2004

With approximately 290 staff members across eight locations, Hawthorne’s has served authentic New York pizza and warm hospitality to the greater Charlotte area since 2004. The Concord site will be Hawthorne’s ninth restaurant, and owners are eyeing opportunities to expand to three more sites over the next 18 months, operations manager Tracy Pannell said.

Hawthorne’s Concord will serve the same classic menu — including more than a dozen specialty pizzas, along with house-made lasagna, pasta dishes, a wide selection of salads and weekly specials. And just like all the other Hawthorne’s sites, the servings are generous, and each dish is made in house with the freshest ingredients.

“All three of our owners are born and raised in New York, so they know what pizza and Italian food is supposed to taste like. Everything we serve is dangerously good,” Pannell said, noting that the Elizabeth Special pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, white onions and mozzarella is a fan favorite, along with “The Inducer,” which became so popular with pregnant women a few years ago that it made national news.

[READ MORE: Is the Buffalo Wing Pizza at Hawthorne’s New York Pizza & Bar inducing labor?]

Hawthorne’s cheese ravioli, served with marinara sauce. Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar
‘Brighter, lighter’ decor

What will change with the Concord site is its atmosphere and colors. It will feature new imagery on the walls and set the tone for all future locations.

“We love where we’ve been these past 18 years, but we knew going forward, spaces need to be freshened up and modernized,” Pannell said. “We have a lot of nostalgia with our brand at its core, but we’re planning some updates with this new location. We’ll swap out the old school burgundy and gold with some brighter, lighter colors like blues, grays and white.”

Two televisions hang above the bar at Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar in Concord. Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar
The 4,000 square-foot Concord site is similar in size to other Hawthorne’s locations, but the long length of the building lends itself to a more unique layout, Adams said. Additionally, a side patio between two buildings will provide customers with a cozy nook to enjoy outdoor dining.

The restaurant is adjacent to a public parking deck with free two-hour parking, which Adams said will make it easy for customers to pick up their takeout orders.

“We have high hopes for our Concord location and believe it will be well-received,” Pannell said. “It’s a place where you feel like family when you walk through the doors.”

Hawthorne’s owners, from left, Michael Adams, Carlo Martinez and John Adams stand outside of the new Concord location next to “Bloom,” an Avett Brothers tribute mural by Caswell Turner. Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar
Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar

Location: 25 Union Street North, Concord, N.C. 28025

Neighborhood: Downtown Concord

Menu

Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Instagram: @hawthornespizza

