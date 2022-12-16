Pizza, wings, arcade games. Arizona-based chain opening in Kansas City, Johnson County

Arizona’s Peter Piper Pizzeria is entering the Kansas City area market with two locations next year.

This first is scheduled to open in February at 15139 W. 119th St. in Olathe. Another restaurant is scheduled for a spring opening in the Restaurant Pavilion at Ward Parkway Center, 8809 State Line Road (in the former Hurts Donut Co. space).

Its pizzas are baked in a custom Roto-Flex rotating, stone deck pizza oven. The menu also includes salads, sandwiches, pastas, local craft beers and wine.

The locations will have custom murals by Kansas City artist Chance Hunter and a few arcade games.

Also coming to Ward Parkway Center:

▪ Nick the Greek plans a late January opening at 8807 State Line Road. It will take a never occupied space in the Restaurant Pavilion.

▪ Hibbett/City Gear, sports apparel, will open at 8600 State Line Road, Suite 405 (former Pier 1 Imports space).