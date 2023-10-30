This pizza restaurant famous for its star-shaped pie just opened a new spot near Miami

The Mister 01 pizza juggernaut just keeps on growing.

The popular pizza brand, which first opened on Miami Beach in 2014 and now has locations across Florida, in Texas, Spain and Saudi Arabia, has just opened a new location in Bay Harbor Islands.

And there is more Florida expansion ahead for the brand, which was recommended in the Michelin Guide and named the best pizza in Florida by Food & Wine magazine in 2021.

Created by Italian-born chef Renato Viola, who famously named his brand after the 01 government visa for “extraordinary artistic ability” he was granted to come to Miami, the brand is best known for its Star pizzas. The 13-inch pies are stuffed with ricotta in each star points, including the Star Luca (ricotta cheese, spicy salami Calabrese, mozzarella) and the Star Michele (ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, zucchini and roasted peppers).

There’s even a Star Beckham, with ricotta, mozzarella, bacon, onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing and basil. The menu also features calzones, salads and an antipasto and burrata bar where you can order burrata with white truffle oil, balsamic glaze or with proscuitto de parma.

The Star Michele surrounded by salads from Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza, which just opened a new spot in Bay Harbor Islands.

With locations in Aventura, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Miami Beach, Wynwood, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Boca Raton, Lake Mary, Mission Bay and Melbourne, Mister 01 plans to continue its growth in Florida, with restaurants in West Boca Raton, Naples and Orlando in the works.

Viola, who first started spinning pizza dough when he was 11 and got a job at a pizzeria in his small Italian town, came in first at the World Championship of Acrobatic Pizza in Monte Carlo in 2004, also the same time he began to develop the signature light dough he uses in his crust now. After being prepared, the dough rests for 72 to 96 hours to naturally leaven.

In 2018, when he only had three restaurants, Viola told the Miami Herald that to achieve the American dream, one had to work hard.

“If you work hard, you’re going to have your dream,” he said. “And I’m living my dream right now.”

That sentiment may be even more true now.

The exterior of the new Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza in Bay Harbor Islands.

Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza

Where: 1065 95th St., Bay Harbor Islands

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday; 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Information: www.mistero1.com or 786-886-3178

