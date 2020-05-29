Pizza Nova Celebrates 10 Years of Franchise Excellence

Franchisee Choice Designation Award & Bronze Award of Excellence

TORONTO, May 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Pizza Nova has been announced as a recipient of the CFA Franchisees' Choice Designation for 10 consecutive years! Now in its tenth year, the annual Franchisees' Choice designation program recognizes Pizza Nova for its accomplishment in receiving the designation every year since 2011. Pizza Nova is also the Bronze winner of the 2020 Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Award of Excellence in Franchising in the category of Traditional 100+ Franchisees. Considered the pinnacle of franchise achievement in Canada, the Award of Excellence in Franchising is given annually to franchise systems that have demonstrated superior franchise relations, leadership, training and communications.

"We are extremely proud to accept the Franchisees' Choice Designation for 10 years straight, as well as the Bronze Award of Excellence. Franchisees are a crucial part of our organization and this acknowledgement only highlights this fact. This is truly a testament to our values and commitment to our franchisees, customers and community as a whole. Thank you, CFA, for this recognition" says Domenic Primucci, President, Pizza Nova.

Receiving these votes of confidence, especially from existing franchisees, is a solid endorsement of Pizza Nova's distinction and position as Ontario's Premium pizza brand.

For more information on Pizza Nova, visit www.pizzanova.com

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has over 140 locations in Southern Ontario. Lauded for their community work, they specialize in fresh toppings, and offer a wide range of menu items including salads, lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, FOCACCIA BARESE™ and a specialty line of Primucci Branded Products featuring Italian Peeled Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives and Sundried Black Olives. Pizza Nova locations offer delivery, pickup, online ordering and some sit-down service. Visit www.pizzanova.com.

