PIZZA NOVA’S “THAT’S AMORE PIZZA FOR KIDS” RAISES $201,727 FOR VARIETY ONTARIO AND IS RECOGNIZED BY MAYOR JOHN TORY

Variety Village Lobby is renamed “The Primucci Pavilion” to honour Pizza Nova Founding Family

Pizza Nova President Domenic Primucci (right), presents the proceeds from “That’s Amore Pizza for Kids” 2021 to Variety - the Children's Charity of Ontario President and CEO Karen Stintz (left) and Madi Ambos, Variety Ontario Brand Ambassador (front right)

Pizza Nova President Domenic Primucci (right), presents the proceeds from “That’s Amore Pizza for Kids” 2021 to Variety - the Children's Charity of Ontario President and CEO Karen Stintz (left) and Madi Ambos, Variety Ontario Brand Ambassador (front right)

Variety Village lobby is renamed “The Primucci Pavilion” to honour Pizza Nova Founding Family. Charles Taerk, Board Chair Variety (left), Madi Ambos, Variety Ontario Brand Ambassador (middle), Domenic Primucci, Pizza Nova President (back right), Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario CEO, Karen Stintz (front right)

Variety Village lobby is renamed “The Primucci Pavilion” to honour Pizza Nova Founding Family. Charles Taerk, Board Chair Variety (left), Madi Ambos, Variety Ontario Brand Ambassador (middle), Domenic Primucci, Pizza Nova President (back right), Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario CEO, Karen Stintz (front right)

Toronto, Ontario, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova presented a cheque for $201,727 to Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario at an official cheque presentation this morning. It was a touching and tear-filled moment amidst the pandemic. Charles Taerk, Board Chair, attended the ceremony and revealed plans to honour the Primucci family by renaming the lobby at Variety Village “The Primucci Pavilion”. Mayor John Tory, who couldn’t be present, acknowledged Pizza Nova and the family’s contribution with an official letter. “This is certainly a well-deserved honour. It’s because of City-builders such as yourself that communities thrive and kids play. Thank you for your leadership”, wrote Mayor John Tory.

“This year’s That’s Amore Pizza for Kids was an incredible success. Throughout the month of May, 50 cents for every dip sold at Pizza Nova was donated to Variety to help ensure that kids with a disability have a chance to play and build life-skills. The campaign resulted in a record-breaking donation of $201,727 and increased awareness of the important work of Variety. We are also pleased to be able to honour the Primucci family and Pizza Nova through the renaming of the front lobby at Variety Village to the Primucci Pavilion. The Primucci Pavilion at Variety Village will highlight the incredible partnership between Pizza Nova and Variety as well as the legacy of support that Domenic and his family have provided to kids in communities throughout Ontario. The Variety team thanks the Pizza Nova team for their ongoing commitment and dedication”, said Karen Stintz, President and CEO, Variety, the Children’s Charity of Ontario.

Story continues

A surprised and somewhat speechless Domenic Primucci thanked Variety as he bumped elbows with Variety Brand Ambassador Madi Ambos. “It’s so wonderful to see what our support has and will continue to do for children with disabilities. I am very touched, and very appreciative of this kind gesture. We do this for the kids. They represent the future, without them there is no laughter or joy. I want to thank Variety for all that you do, you are very special to Pizza Nova and we look forward to continuing to support such a great cause”, said an emotional Domenic Primucci, President, Pizza Nova.

For more information on Pizza Nova’s That’s Amore Pizza for Kids, visit pizzanova.com or varietyvillage.ca

About Pizza Nova

Voted Best Pizza of 2020! Pizza Nova, founded in 1963, is a family-operated business and has helped over 100 families open and operate their own Pizza Nova store in 145+ locations across Southern Ontario. They are well recognized for their community involvement and passion for Italian Food with a focus on the ingredients and traditional preparation methods. Pizza Nova offers a variety of fresh toppings, and a wide range of menu items including lasagna, meatballs, chicken wings, Italian sandwiches, FOCACCIA BARESE™, salads, panzerottis and a specialty line of Primucci branded products featuring Hot Sfilatello, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oils, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives and Sundried Black Olives. The addition of plant-based pepperoni was launched in early 2021, providing more options to serve flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans. Pizza Nova locations offer contactless delivery, pickup, online ordering via app and website and some sit-down service. Visit www.pizzanova.com and follow @pizzanova on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. For further information contact Tina Sinfarosa at 416-439-0051 or tina@pizzanova.com

About Variety the Children’s Charity Ontario

For 72 years Variety – The Children’s Charity of Ontario has made a significant impact in the lives of children and youth with disabilities and their families in the greater Toronto area at Variety Village and throughout the province. Variety’s specialized programs and services have supported its promise to improve the quality of life and integration into society of all children, regardless of ability. Variety’s kids are breaking down societal barriers every single day by showcasing their abilities at Variety Village and in their own communities. Visit www.varietyontario.ca. For further information, contact Karen Stintz at 416-699-7167 ext. 227 or kstintz@varietyontario.ca

-30-

Attachments

CONTACT: Tina Sinfarosa Pizza Nova 416-439-0051 tina@pizzanova.com



