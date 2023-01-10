Pizza Hut taps into ’90s nostalgia with return of extra-large fan favorite

More than two decades after its debut, a sizable pie will make its way back onto Pizza Hut menus.

Fan-favorite “The Big New Yorker” pizza is returning for a limited time starting Feb. 1, the Texas-based pizza chain announced in a news release.

The extra-large entree will be available at Pizza Hut stores nationwide 24 years after it was first temporarily added to the menu.

For $13.99, pizza lovers can get a 16-inch pie featuring “six oversized, foldable slices with a crispy crust and bold flavors including sweet marinara sauce and Parmesan oregano seasoning,” according to a product description. The pizza is “inspired by the spirit of New York” and comes with a double helping of pepperoni, or a topping of your choice.

Additional toppings are also available — but you’ll have to pay extra.

“The Big New Yorker” has amassed a cult following over the years with fans calling for its return, CNN Business reported. A Change.org petition launched online had nearly 3,500 signatures as of Jan. 10.

“This was the closest thing to an a decent authentic NY pie any of the chains ever came up with,” one person commented. “We need it back permanently!”

The super-sized pie, which is about 30% bigger than Pizza Hut’s current large pizza, is just the latest menu addition. In October, the pizza chain launched the new single-serve Pizza Hut Melts — a handheld slice designed “for a party of one,” McClatchy News reported.

Each calzone-like slice also comes with a special dipping sauce.

Find your nearest Pizza Hut here.

