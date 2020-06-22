Pizza Hut delivery driver guilty of killing man after wing mirror damaged

A Pizza Hut delivery driver, who deliberately drove at two men after his wing mirror was broken, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Uran Nabiev, 63, was accused of taking "the law into his own hands" when he mowed down Jake Kemp in Erith, south London, in the early hours of 19 October 2019.

Mr Kemp, 26, had been walking along the street when his friend John Ambler, 33, drunkenly punched out at Nabiev's parked Toyota Prius.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Nabiev was left frustrated after concluding one of them had broken off the wing mirror and he sought revenge by following the pair in his vehicle.

Nabiev, who had been at home drinking vodka, mounted the pavement as he drove at the two friends.

Mr Ambler was hit in the arm and Mr Kemp ran off.

Nabiev reversed and mounted the opposite pavement before Mr Kemp stumbled and fell.

The air conditioning engineer was later dragged nine metres down the pavement after Nabiev drove straight over him.

Mr Kemp was found face down in a pool of blood.

He had suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital three days later.

Jurors watched the attack in graphic CCTV footage which was shown at the Old Bailey in London.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC had said during the trial: "The prosecution case is that shortly after 4.30am, Uran Nabiev used his car as a weapon to attack both Jake Kemp and John Ambler.

"Instead of ringing the police to report his wing mirror damaged, he took the law into his own hands with tragic consequences."

Father-of-one Nabiev drove to a friend's house "shaking, panicking and slurring his words" after the incident, the court heard.

He said "thief, thief, they broke the car", the jury was told.

Nabiev then fled to his native Azerbaijan but was arrested on his return to the UK in November.

A jury deliberated for more than 19 hours to find Nabiev guilty of manslaughter and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The defendant was cleared of the more serious charges of murder and attempted murder.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Kemp's father described his son as a "bundle of mischief" who was never unkind.

Maurice Kemp said the family had agreed to donate his son's organs after all efforts to save him failed.

He said: "Jake was young and healthy, he had a big heart. We were grateful Jake was able to give the gift of life to others."

Nabiev had denied intending to kill Mr Kemp, saying he had no recollection of that part of the collision.

He said the injuries to Mr Ambler were an accident.

The defendant was remanded into custody to be sentenced by Judge Richard Marks QC on Tuesday.

Sky News has contacted Pizza Hut for a comment.