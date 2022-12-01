Pizza, burgers or subs? Idahoans love their fast food, and this is the favorite option

Boise has a wide variety of local restaurants and eateries that could have you selecting a different type of food every night of the week, and then probably the next week.

But sometimes you just need something quick and easy, and that’s where your classic fast-food restaurants come in handy.

But with so many options, which restaurant do Idahoans turn to most often?

According to a study by the price-tracking website Pricelisto, Idahoans’ favorite fast-food option is Domino’s Pizza. McDonald’s — the largest such chain in the world — takes second place, while Subway rounds out the top three.

Pricelisto analyzed Google data based on search interest and popularity of fast-food restaurants over the past 12 months.

“Fast food has become a staple of many Americans’ daily lives,” a Pricelisto spokesperson said in a news release. “Over a quarter of American adults eat fast food daily, and therefore there is such a huge number of fast-food branches spread across the states.”

Idahoans have already proved that they’d give up a lot for fast food.

In a previous study conducted by the medical information website Drug Genius, Idahoans said they would give up four years of their life to be able to continue eating fast food.

The Drug Genius survey also found that 27% of correspondents to the study — 870 out of 3,222 people — thought moderate consumption of fast food has health benefits.

First and foremost: That’s not true.

Of those who believe fast food has health benefits, 45% said that a foot-long sandwich holds the most. About 20% of respondents said burritos and tacos were healthy, 11% of people thought cheesy, meat-loaded pizza was the most nutritious, and 8% were for either burgers and fries or fried chicken.

For the Idahoans hitting up Domino’s, the pizza joint also sells wings, but be warned: A study from the University of Michigan found that a single chicken wing can claim up to 3:30 of your life.