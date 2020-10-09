Piyush Goyal hits back at Rahul Gandhi for 'mocking' PM Modi's ideas on wind turbine

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Congress leader mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideas when the CEO of the world's leading company endorsed them.

"Nobody around Rahul Gandhi has the guts to tell him that he doesn't understand. He mocks PM Modi's ideas when CEO of the world's leading company endorses them," Goyal tweeted in response to a tweet by Rahul Gandhi targeting the Prime Minister.

Rahul Gandhi, in his tweet, posted a video of PM Modi during an interaction with the President and CEO of Vestas, Henrik Anderson, poking fun at his ideas on wind turbine energy.

"The real danger to India isn't that our PM doesn't understand. It's the fact that nobody around him has the guts to tell him," Rahul tweeted.

In the video, the Prime Minister was seen speaking to Henrik Anderson about a host of issues related to the wind energy sector.

PM Modi, during the interaction, pitched the idea that the wind turbines could suck water from the air at places where moisture is more and provide clean, drinking water. "This way," he said, "with wind energy, we can also get water from the air."

Piyush Goyal, in his tweet earlier today, also added a link to a news website reporting how a french engeneering firm has been able to modify the traditional wind turbine design to allow it to suck water out of humid air. (ANI)