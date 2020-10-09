Piyush Goyal Gets Charge of Paswan’s Ministry After His Death

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been assigned the additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, following the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. Goyal is currently also in charge of the Railways, and Commerce and Industry portfolios of the Union Government.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) party leader passed away on Thursday, 8 October, after undergoing a heart surgery a few days ago at a Delhi hospital.

Paswan was an eight-time Lok Sabha member and a current Rajya Sabha MP.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind were among those who paid their last respects to the 74-year-old Union minister at his residence in Delhi.

