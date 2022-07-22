Pixium Vision announces its financial results for H1 2022 and provides a business update

Pixium Vision
·7 min read
Pixium Vision
Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision announces its financial results for H1 2022 and provides a business update

  • Cash position at 30 June 2022: €7,2 million

  • PRIMAvera European pivotal study ongoing and on track to report data around end 2023

  • Post period event: Implementation of a convertible note financing agreement with a maximum nominal amount of €30 million with ESGO, potentially extending cash runway until the middle of 2024, assuming all tranches are drawn1

  • Drawdown of the first tranche with a nominal value of €5,5 million on July 14, 2022, extending the cash runway to the first quarter of 2023

Paris, 22 July 2022 – 7.00 a.m. CET - Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independently, announces its financial results for the first half of 2022. The H1 2022 financial statements were approved by Pixium Vision’s Board of Directors at its meeting on 20 July 2022.

Lloyd Diamond, CEO of Pixium Vision, commented The company is continuing its preparations in transforming Pixium Vision from a research to a commercial organization, with a number of significant milestones achieved in the first half of 2022. Clinically, we are making good progress with the PRIMAvera pivotal trial of our Prima System for bionic vision and have closed additional financing in order to ensure the success of our clinical programs.

The financial results are based on an improved financial position, with €7,2 million in cash at end of June 2022 plus an additional 4,6 million2 through the new agreement signed with ESGO on July 13, 2022 giving access to a maximum of nominal €30 million financing, with improved terms compared to the previous agreement. In spite of the downturn of the financial markets, we are continuing to build successful interactions with investors globally to continue to ensure financing Pixium in the best possible way added Offer Nonhoff, CFO of Pixium Vision

H1 2022 results - Excerpts

Income statement summary

 

In thousands of euros

H1 2022

 

H1 2021 *

Change

Operating revenue

1,043.8

 

1,801.0

(42.0) %

Current operating expenses

(7,148.5)

 

(6,631.3)

+7.8 %

Research and Development

(4,086.1)

 

(3,686.9)

+10.8 %

General and administrative expenses

(3,062.4)

 

(2,944.4)

+4.0 %

Operating loss

(6,104.7)

 

(4,830.4)

+26.4 %

Net loss for the period

(5,614.3)

 

(5,545.7)

+1.2 %

Net earnings per share

(0.12)

 

(0.12)

 

*H1 2021 restated: impact of change in IAS19 calculation (cf. note 3 IFRIC May 2021 – IAS19 Retirement Benefits of half year financial report 2022)

Statement of cash flows summary

In thousands of euros

 

H1 2022

H1 2021

Opening cash and cash equivalents

 

10,131.4

10,566.0

(Decrease)/Increase in cash position

 

(7,283.6)

(434.5)

O/W net cash flows from operating activities

 

(7,064.1)

(6,115.4)

O/W net cash flows from investment activities

 

(26.8)

(32.0)

O/W net cash flows from financing activities

 

(196.4)

5,712.9

Closing cash and cash equivalents

 

7,221.2

10,131.4

Update on Pixium Vision’s business

Pixium Vision continued to make significant clinical and business progress in H1 2022, including continuing implanting patients in the European PRIMAvera pivotal trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Prima System in patients affected by dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), targeting the last implantation end of 2022.

The feasibility study in the US continued to make good progress and recently broadened its clinical centers to include Stanford Medicine. Implantations of all US patients in this study are expected to complete by the end of 2022.

In January 2022, peer reviewed data was published in Nature Communications demonstrating the clinical benefit of the PRIMA System in Dry AMD patients.

Despite the downturn on the financial markets, Pixium Vision was able to secure the financing as announced July 14, 2022. The Company is continuing to build on traction gained with global investors to secure its financing pipeline into the future.

Analysis of H1 2022 results

Operating revenue amounted to €1.0 million and is comprised of a Research Tax Credit (CIR) in the amount of €1.0 million.

Current Research and Development (R&D) expenses totalled €4.1 million, compared to €3.7 million the previous year. During the first half of 2022, Pixium Vision continued to strengthen its clinical team and opened several centers in Europe as part of its PRIMAvera study. In addition, the Group continued to develop and manufacture its Prima bionic vision system to ensure the progress of its ongoing clinical studies.

Current general and administrative (G&A) expenses totalled €3.1 million in H1 2022, compared to €2.9 million in H1 2021. General and administrative expenses increased by 4.0% in H1 2022, mainly due to the costs the Group incurred for legal services in preparation of various financing options such as convertible bonds, private placement with French or international investors on Euronext Growth or on a foreign stock exchange.

In H1 2022, the Group did not recognize any marketing and sales expenses.

Operating result presented a loss of €6.1 million, which is higher than in H1 2021 (€4.8 million). Net result was a loss of €5.6 million (compared to a loss of €5.5 million in H1 2021). The loss per share is €0.12 for both periods.

Net cash outflow from operating activities increased in H1 2022 to €7.1 million, compared to €6.1 million in H1 2021. The increase in net cash outflow reflects the continuation of the PRIMAvera study, the US feasibility study, as well as the spending associated with the preparation of financing options.

Net cash flows from financing activities totalled €(0.2) million which are mainly related to the repayment of lease liabilities under IFRS16 in H1 2022. In H1 2021, financing activities reflected primarily the drawdown of 5 ORNAN tranches for a total of €6.25 million in gross proceeds under its agreement with ESGO.

Pixium Vision ended H1 2022 with a net cash position of €7.2 million, compared to €10.1 million a year earlier.

Post-period, on July 14, 2022, Pixium Vision announced the implementation of a financing of a maximum nominal amount of €30 million, and the drawdown of a first tranche with a nominal value of €5.5 million.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risques”) section of the Company’s 2021 Half-Year Financial Report and other documents the Company files with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (www.amf- france.org) or on the Company’s website.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Contacts

Pixium Vision
Offer Nonhoff
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68

Media Relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49

Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 76 735 01 31

 

1 Subject to certain conditions as stipulated in the agreement signed with ESGO July 13, 2022
2 Includes a deduction of €500,000 from the first Tranche of the agreement signed July 13, 2022, which relates to the previous agreement that expired on May 13, 2022.

 

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Maud Charron, Josh Cassidy named Canada's flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games

    OTTAWA — Weightlifter Maude Charron and wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Charron, of Rimouski, Que., is the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth weightlifting champion. She totalled 236 kilograms for her snatch and clean and jerk to win gold in the 64-kilogram division at last summer's Tokyo Games. In 2018, Charron set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk (122 kg) in winning

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?