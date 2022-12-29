Pixie Lott reveals The Voice Kids winner Israella Chris performed at her lavish wedding

Pixie Lott had The Voice Kids winner Israella Chris sing at her wedding earlier this year, she told Good Morning Britain viewers on Thursday.

Lott, 31, married model Oliver Cheshire in June in a romantic ceremony at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire, after 10 years together.

The talent show panellist spoke about her long-awaited nuptials, after several delays due to Covid, on the ITV daytime show as she revealed that young singer Chris performed at the ceremony.

The 14-year-old was crowned the winner of The Voice Kids in the final on Wednesday, and joined Lott on GMB following her triumph on the show.

Israella Chris, 14, pictured with coach Pixie Lott after being crowned The Voice Kids winner (Israella Chris/Instagram)

“The wedding was, I had been waiting for so long we had to move the date as a lot of people did because of Covid,” Lott said.

“But we had been together for so long, I’d been looking forward to it my whole life.

“I don’t think anyone actually prepares you for walking down the aisle with your dad and the whole moment, all the people you love there and Israella singing, I got so emotional.”

Speaking about winner Chris, she added: “It was so amazing she looked stunning, she was a Disney princess.”

Lott with fellow The Voice Kids judges Will.I.Am, Danny Jones and Ronan Keating (ITV)

Lott has clearly developed a close bond with the teen sensation, after coaching her on The Voice Kids, and was left overjoyed at the young singer’s victory last night.

After host Emma Willis announced the news, proud mentor Lott said: “Oh my goodness, Israella is so special, such a raw talent.

“Tonight was such an amazing show, all of you should be so proud of yourselves.”

Lott also revealed her plans to release new music on GMB, nine years after dropping her last album. The Voice Kids champion Chris won a trip to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, along with fellow finalists Tawana McGrath, Todd Dachtler and Sebastian, for making it to the last stage in the competition.

The winner praised coach Lott for “giving me lots of advice” and support during the show, following her win.

Chris told The Sun: “Pixie was so beautiful and pretty. I sang my final song and it was such a great experience, it was so fun.

“Pixie gave me lots of advice and the one that really stuck with me was to connect to the show emotionally.”