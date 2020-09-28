Pixelligent Technologies Appoints Dr. Robert Fleming to Technical Advisory Board

BALTIMORE, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelligent Technologies, whose PixClear® high-index Designer Compounds™ deliver unparalleled brightness, clarity, efficiency and device lifetime for a broad range of display and optoelcectronic applications, today announced that it has named Dr. Robert Fleming to the Pixelligent Technical Advisory Board.



“Bob is a great addition to our TAB, with decades of experience bringing new technologies from concept to commercial products in the fields of displays, optics, electronics, materials, and devices,” said Craig Bandes, Pixelligent Technologies CEO. “Dr. Fleming joins Pixelligent at a critical time, as we’re expanding our product offering to include fully-formulated PixClear® materials. It’s an honor to have him on the team.”

Dr. Fleming recently accepted a position with Zymergen as Vice President of Research and Technology. Prior to that, he was CTO of CLEARink Displays, where he led development of the world’s first full-color, video retro-reflective display. His prior experience includes 12 years with the 3M Corp in a broad range of R&D and management functions. While at 3M, Dr. Fleming developed nanocomposites for optical applications, flexible display materials, new retroreflective fabrics, and optical interference films for windows.

“I have worked with Pixelligent for years, and I know they have the best-in-class high-index materials on the market,” said Dr. Fleming. “I’m looking forward to bringing my perspective as a former customer to help Pixelligent execute on their formulation strategy. I am confident many other display, lighting, and optics-related companies in our industry will highly value the advanced PixClear® fully-formulated products.”

“At the request of numerous customers, we have been developing fully-formulated products around our PixClear® materials for the past 18 months. We expect to formally announce a number of new PixClear® products over the coming weeks,” Bandes added.

About Pixelligent Technologies

Pixelligent has reinvented the way composite materials are made by synthetically replicating a broad set of metal oxide materials found in nature. PixClear® Designer Compounds™ deliver a combination of properties, operating efficiencies and never-before-seen performance for Augmented and Virtual Reality, OLED/QD/LED displays, optical sensors, solid-state lighting, and energy-related applications. Our proprietary product development and fully scaled manufacturing platform, the PixClearProcess®, enables Pixelligent to engineer PixClear® materials to seamlessly integrate into the most common manufacturing processes, including ink jet, nanoimprint, spin coating, dispensing, slot-dye, and photolithography. Our PixClearProcess® utilizes a fraction of the footprint required by traditional chemical companies, and our efficiency-enhancing PixClear® materials can deliver terawatts of energy savings across display and solid- state lighting applications. Please visit us at www.pixelligent.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Pixelligent.

