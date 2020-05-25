Pixar’s Out features its first-ever openly gay main character—here’s how to watch

On Friday, May 22nd, Pixar released Out, a brand-new, nine-minute short about a man attempting to come out to his parents on the day he is moving from his apartment to a new place with his boyfriend, Manuel. Greg, the main character, goes through the highs and lows of the coming out process and finding acceptance within his family—and, thus, is officially the animation studio’s first openly gay main character.

Out is currently available to stream on Disney+. Here’s the official synopsis, via the streaming service: “On an average day, Greg’s life is filled with family, love and a rambunctious little dog—but despite all of this, Greg has a secret. Today is different, though. With some help from his precocious pup, and a little bit of magic, Greg might learn that he has nothing to hide.” According to Elle, the short film also includes Pixar’s first same-sex kiss.

The director of entertainment media at GLAAD, Jeremy Blacklow, spoke about how crucial LGBTQ representation is, especially within movies meant for families, like Pixar films.

“Over the past few years, LGBTQ characters and stories have become common in the kids and family entertainment space with little controversy but with large celebration from LGBTQ families with children who have longed to see themselves represented,” said Blacklow told The New York Times. “By centering on a young gay man, Out just raised the bar for inclusion in kids and family programming.”

Though Greg is not the first openly gay character in a Disney or Pixar film, he is the first to have his own story as the lead.

Earlier this year, fans were upset about how Pixar’s Onward featured an openly gay character voiced by Lena Waithe, but who was largely considered a throwaway part of the movie as a whole. Based on reactions on social media, fans are loving Greg and his story much more.

Thank you @disneyplus @Pixar for this amazing short OUT. My daughter and husband (and I) loved it! XOXO🌈 pic.twitter.com/6oyzOwni18 — So Supes Bri 🌈 (@sosuperbrian) May 22, 2020

THIS IS A QUEER! PIXAR!! SHORT!!! THIS IS A VERY VERY VERY BIG DEAL GO WATCH IT NOW ON DISNEY+ I LAUGHED I CRIED I WISHED THEY WOULD GIVE US MORE THAN 9 MINUTES TO TELL OUR STORIES https://t.co/FlLSn4wH2F — Lindsay 'Lindz' Amer (@lindzamer) May 22, 2020

Disney Plus really just gave us the best gay ship of 2020 in under 10 minutes. #Pixar #Out pic.twitter.com/SFXOVyPaYf — Aaron Morris (@aarmor212) May 22, 2020

Out is the latest piece out of Pixar’s SparkShorts program, which encourages new storytellers to use fresh techniques and production workflow to create meaningful stories. And Out is meaningful for a large community of Pixar fans and their allies.

You can stream Out on Disney+ right now.