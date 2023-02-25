Pixar boss promises that Toy Story 5 will be "surprising"

Pixar boss Pete Docter has opened up about Toy Story 5 and teased that the film will be "surprising".



When it was announced that a fifth instalment to the popular franchise was in the works, it was met with a lot of scepticism, as the previous films completed the story nicely.

Now, in an interview with The Wrap, Docter has revealed why Pixar is making a fifth Toy Story movie and teased that it's going to show fans things they haven't seen before.

"When we made the first Toy Story, we had no idea there would be a Toy Story 2. We're just trying to make this movie.

"But that in making the movie, it takes you places, unexpected places, which is what I love about the creative process,” he explained.

Docter continued: "If I knew exactly what I was doing when I started making a movie, there'd kind of be no point in making it. I discover so much along the way."

He also explained that he equates the creative process of making Toy Story films with going on a trip where you have a specific destination in mind, but then you get sidetracked along the way and "come home wiser and more worldly".

When asked what he can reveal about Toy Story 5, Docter teased: "I think it'll be surprising. It's got some really cool stuff that you haven’t seen before."

There's currently no release date in place for Toy Story 5, but it's definitely in the pipeline.

"We'll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises," Disney CEO Bob Iger said when he officially announced the film (via Deadline).

All four Toy Story films can be streamed on Disney+. Toy Story 5 is in the works.







