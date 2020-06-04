Pixar’s ‘Up’ On ABC Rises To Top Of Wednesday Ratings; ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Dips

Click here to read the full article.

ABC’s “Wonderful World of Disney” presentation of Pixar’s Up won Wednesday in broadcast primetime, delivering a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.36 million viewers. That’s a two-tenths lift from last week’s presentation of Thor: The Dark World, and it led in to a new episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.3, 1.56M), which was off from last week’s season premiere.

At CBS, the night kicked off the night with Game On! (0.6, 3.80M), which held steady with last week’s premiere. Encores of SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. followed.

Fox aired a repeat of MasterChef followed by a fresh episode of Ultimate Tag (0.6, 1.86M), which was on par with last week.

The 100 (0.2, 728,000) held steady at the CW, followed by a repeat of Bulletproof.

NBC aired reruns of its Chicago trio.

