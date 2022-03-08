Pivotree to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 before the market opens. The webinar will be hosted by Bill Di Nardo, CEO, and Mo Ashoor, CFO & CAO, followed by a question and answer period.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:30 am ET through the following registration link: https://pivotree.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_j89cNGt3TS2ca9PmdtqNJQ

Listeners that prefer to dial in by phone may do so by accessing the same web link and the dial in details will be provided by email upon registration. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Incentive Plan Awards

Pivotree also announced that it has granted an aggregate of 9,906 restricted share units (each an "RSU"), 2,526 performance share units (each, a "PSU"), and 1,826 stock options (each, an "Option") to certain executive officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). Each RSU will vest over a period of three years and each PSU will vest over a period of 25 months. The Options bear an exercise price of $5.21 per share, vest over a period of four years from the date of grant, and will expire 10 years from the date of grant.

A copy of the Plan is attached as Appendix C to the Company's final prospectus dated October 23, 2020, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

