When Will Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Pivotree Inc.'s (CVE:PVT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Pivotree Inc. designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The CA$49m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a CA$9.1m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$4.4m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Pivotree will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Pivotree, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of CA$3.6m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 160%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Pivotree given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Pivotree has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

