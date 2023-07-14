Pivotal Systems Corporation (ASX:PVS) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x Pivotal Systems Corporation (ASX:PVS) is definitely a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Semiconductor companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 34.5x and even P/S above 88x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

How Pivotal Systems Has Been Performing

Pivotal Systems could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. It seems that many are expecting the poor revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the P/S ratio. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Pivotal Systems.

How Is Pivotal Systems' Revenue Growth Trending?

Pivotal Systems' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling revenue, and importantly, perform much worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 38% decrease to the company's top line. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 19% overall rise in revenue. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 120% as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 22%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Pivotal Systems' P/S sits behind most of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Pivotal Systems' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. While the possibility of the share price plunging seems unlikely due to the high growth forecasted for the company, the market does appear to have some hesitation.

Having said that, be aware Pivotal Systems is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

