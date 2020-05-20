Pivot Technology Services Partners with OARO to Deliver Advanced Digital Identity and Access Management

Intelligent Thermal Sensing Solutions Help Companies Return Employees to Work More Safely



NORCROSS, GA, May 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Pivot Technology Services Corp. (TSX:PTG.TO - News) ("Pivot") today announced that it has partnered with OARO to deliver the OARO IDENTITY® and OARO ACCESS® solutions for identity and access management at the edge.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (CNW Group/Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc)

OARO IDENTITY is an end-to-end solution enabling clients to authenticate and authorize users across devices, business lines and organizational boundaries, while reducing complexity, cost, and improving user experience and security.

"Our early investment in edge computing enables us to provide advanced integrated thermal offerings along with turn-key management and support for customers who need to add capabilities to safely and securely re-open," said Kevin Shank, President and CEO of Pivot. "Our strategic focus on edge computing and the many solutions we enable there, along with our experience delivering full lifecycle services, positions us uniquely to seamlessly deliver and manage OARO IDENTITY and OARO ACCESS solutions for our customers."

The OARO ACCESS system uses state-of-the-art facial recognition, thermal imaging, artificial intelligence and blockchain identity management to secure restricted areas. Multiple security checks are performed in under two seconds as individuals approach the access point.

"We are seeing tremendous interest in our thermal and access management solutions and Pivot is the right partner to fulfill the increasing demand for OARO's solutions," said Joel Leetzow, OARO's President and CEO. "OARO and Pivot have teamed to deliver a comprehensive solution for critical COVID-19 elevated temperature screening. The scale of the Pivot organization and their commitment to exceptional customer service makes Pivot a perfect partner to help OARO extend our ability to deliver a total solution for biometric access control technology and temperature screening en masse to the critical industries of the world immediately."

About OARO

OARO is leading global provider of blockchain technology located in Madrid, Spain and Halifax, Canada. Founded in 2017, the company's management team has significant experience delivering solutions in cybersecurity, digital transformation and enterprise blockchain. OARO has been recognized as a Top Vendor in the Blockchain Identity Management industry, a Top 25 Canadian tech start-up, and has implemented Digital Identity for leading enterprise clients and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.oaro.net.

About Pivot Technology Services

Pivot is an industry-leading information technology services and solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies, including members of the Fortune 1000, as well as governments and educational institutions. By leveraging its extensive OEM partnerships and its own fulfillment, professional, deployment, workforce and managed services, Pivot supports the IT infrastructure needs of its clients. For more information, visit www.pivotts.com.

© 2020 PIVOT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES. All trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Intel is a trademark or registered trademark of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

