Pivec perfect as No. 11 Oregon State women whip Bakersfield

CORALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Mikayla Pivec had a perfect day shooting, scoring a career-high 22 points with 10 rebounds, and No. 11 Oregon State knocked down 16 3-pointers to roll past Cal State Bakersfield 92-52 on Saturday.

Pivec was 9 of 9 from the field with three 3-pointers and made her only free throw. Katie McWilliams and Kat Tudor added 15 points apiece for the Beavers (10-2), who were 16 of 35 behind the arc and 16 of 16 from the foul line. Tudor had five 3-pointers, McWilliams and Pivec three apiece.

Alexxus Gilbert had 23 points and Malayasia McHenry 15 for the Roadrunners (4-8), who shot 28 percent and were outrebounded 55-24.

The Beavers used five 3-pointers to open a 22-13 lead after one quarter and had four 3s in a 12-0 run late in the second for a 45-29 lead at the half.

Oregon State, which faces Washington State to start Pac-12 play on Friday, opened the third quarter with six straight points and closed it with five straight, stretching that into a 17-0 run for a 43-point lead.