Pittsburgh and New York square off with series tied 1-1

New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -123, Penguins +103; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins for game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won the previous matchup 5-2.

Pittsburgh is 46-25-11 overall and 13-8-3 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have a 34-7-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

New York has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 14-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers have a 19-6-2 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 40 goals and 44 assists for the Penguins. Danton Heinen has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has scored 22 goals with 74 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Jason Zucker: day to day (undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: out (foot), Rickard Rakell: day to day (head), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: day to day (undisclosed), Keith Kinkaid: day to day (upper body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body), Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Ryan Lindgren: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

