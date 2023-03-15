Pittsburgh visits New York after Guentzel's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (34-23-10, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (38-19-10, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Rangers after Jake Guentzel's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Penguins' 6-4 loss.

New York is 9-7-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 38-19-10 overall. The Rangers have a 33-5-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

Pittsburgh is 34-23-10 overall and 8-7-5 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have a +five scoring differential, with 220 total goals scored and 215 conceded.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season. The Penguins won 3-2 in the last meeting. Guentzel led the Penguins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 34 goals and 36 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 29 goals and 52 assists for the Penguins. Jason Zucker has scored nine goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Lindgren: out (upper body).

Penguins: Nick Bonino: out (kidney), Dmitry Kulikov: out (lower body), Ryan Poehling: out (upper body).

