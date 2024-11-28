Pittsburgh visits Boston after Rust's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (8-12-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-10-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -200, Penguins +164; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Boston Bruins after Bryan Rust's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Penguins' 5-4 win.

Boston has gone 6-5-2 in home games and 11-10-3 overall. The Bruins have a 5-3-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Pittsburgh has an 8-12-4 record overall and a 3-6-2 record on the road. The Penguins have conceded 95 goals while scoring 63 for a -32 scoring differential.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has eight goals and nine assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Evgeni Malkin has five goals and 16 assists for the Penguins. Rust has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press