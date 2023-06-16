Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue mass shooter found guilty in federal death penalty trial

Robert Bowers was found guilty on Friday on all counts in the 2018 mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 worshippers.

Bowers was convicted on all 63 charges, including 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death. Bowers offered to plead guilty if the death penalty was taken off the table, but prosecutors turned him down.

PHOTO: The bullet damaged doors of the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh, was entered June 1, 2023, as a court exhibit by prosecutors in the federal trial of Robert Bowers. (U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania via AP)

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

MORE: Pittsburgh synagogue massacre: Remembering the 11 victims

The jury deliberated for less than one day. Jurors will next weigh if Bowers should be sentenced to death.

Bowers stormed the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, gunning down 11 people in the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history. Bowers allegedly told investigators after his arrest that he wanted to kill Jewish people, according to a criminal complaint.

PHOTO: This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP, FILE)

Prosecutors said Bowers, armed with a semi-automatic assault-style rifle and three handguns, moved "methodically" through the synagogue and shot many of his victims at close range.

In opening statements in May, defense attorney Judy Clarke admitted that Bowers was the shooter and said he "shot every person he saw ... and injured first responders who came to their rescue."

PHOTO: A memorial is placed inside the locked doors of the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Oct. 26, 2022. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

"There will be no question that this was a planned act and that he killed 11 people," Clarke said, but she asked the jurors to "scrutinize his intent."

The jury, comprised of 11 women and seven men, included an intensive care nurse, a new father and a veteran.

The penalty phase will begin in about one week.

PHOTO: The signage on the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood is framed in spring foliage, Apr. 19, 2023.. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue mass shooter found guilty in federal death penalty trial originally appeared on abcnews.go.com