JuJu Smith-Schuster had 'litty' night at Pittsburgh-area prom with student needing a date

A Pittsburgh-area high school senior needed a date to his senior prom. So, JuJu Smith-Schuster tagged along. (Twitter/JuJu Smith-Schuster)

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the weekend off from OTAs last weekend — and it looks like wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took full advantage.

Chartiers Valley High School senior Anthony Molinaro sent Smith-Schuster a direct message on social media, needing a date for his prom on Saturday.

So, with no football standing in his way, Smith-Schuster obliged.

“Prom with my bro Anthony,” Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter. “Got a [direct message] from him a while back about needing someone to go with, decided why not and had a litty night at his school!”

Prom w/ my bro @amoli_13! Got a DM from him a while back about needing someone to go with, decided why not, had a litty night at his school! YouTube vid coming soon! pic.twitter.com/lL8pUzXZJf — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) June 3, 2019

The duo rocked matching suits and appeared to have a great time, even posing for all of the traditional prom photos with a large group of Molinaro’s friends.

A fan account posted a video that appeared to have been initially posted to Smith-Schuster’s Instagram story, too, and the 22-year-old couldn’t help but notice how “swaggy” both he and Molinaro looked.

While Smith-Schuster hasn’t been in Pittsburgh long — he just wrapped up his second year in the league, where he recorded 1,426 yards on 111 receptions and seven touchdowns — it’s clear the city has more than embraced the Long Beach, California native.

Molinaro, who said it was one of the best nights of his life, even gave the Steelers wide receiver some advice.

“Thank you JuJu for coming to prom with me,” Molinaro wrote on Instagram. “It was honestly one of the best nights of my life and I have to thank you as well as all of these other great people. Keep being yourself, stay humble and the city will love you.”

