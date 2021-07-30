Steelers great Troy Polamalu tests positive for COVID-19 before Hall of Fame induction

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu announced on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 — just one week before he is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Polamalu made the announcement on social media, and said that both he and his family are still doing well.

“Thank God I feel great and family are well,” he wrote, in part. “I’m working with the [Hall of Fame] to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities.”

Polamalu spent all 12 of his seasons in the NFL with the Steelers, who selected him with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2003 draft. He racked up 783 total tackles, had 32 interceptions and forced 14 fumbles while helping Pittsburgh to a pair of Super Bowl wins. The eight-time Pro Bowler and former defensive Player of the Year retired after the 2014 season.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will induct both the 2020 and 2021 classes next week in Canton, Ohio — as last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 class will go on Saturday, and the 2021 class on Sunday.

It’s unclear if Polamalu, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, will be able to attend or participate.

“We are disappointed for Troy right now and pray for his quick recovery with no complications,” Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. “We’ll work with him to make sure he's honored as an enshrinee the way he should be – and that’s mindful of others in the Centennial Class, fans and everyone else in attendance. He had an incredible football career and will have an equally incredible career as a Hall of Famer.”

Troy Polamalu, seen here in 2015, is supposed to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next week in Canton, Ohio, with both the 2020 and 2021 classes. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

